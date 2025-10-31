After revealing that he used to have sex with men earlier this year, actor Charlie Sheen is clarifying exactly what kind of gay sex he used to have.
When his memoir The Book of Sheen and his Netflix docuseries, aka Charlie Sheen, were released, the world found out for the first time that the Two and a Half Men star once had sexual experiences with other men.
But now Sheen believes that his huge revelation was misinterpreted, and led to a misunderstanding about the kind of sex he meant.
"When people say 'sex with men,' you immediately think of, like, butt sex. Sorry to be graphic, but that's kind of where the mind goes, right?" Sheen explained on Wednesday's episode of In Depth with Grant Bensinger, as reported by Entertainment Weekly. But "it wasn't that.”
Setting the record straight, Sheen admitted that while he’s had sex with men, it wasn't “full-fledged” and was maybe more about experimentation than anything else.
“I don't want to be like, 'Okay, I did this thing, but this and that part of it didn't happen.' But it didn't." Sheen said. "I don't know that that matters, but that's the only part of it that I'm like, it wasn't full-fledged, man... They say you experiment in college, you know? I never went to college, so maybe that explains it.”
He continued: “It's not a shame thing. It's just kind of like a, 'Huh, [sex with men] is a bit of a broad category.’”
Despite walking back his comments about gay sex, Sheen has repeatedly said that he doesn’t feel ashamed of the experiences. Of finally going public, he admitted it felt “f*cking liberating” and said, “I’m not going to run from my past, or let it own me."
In fact, Sheen said that it put him in good company with other celebrities who have admitted to having sex with men. “It gave me something else in common with Richard Pryor and Marlon Brando,” he said in an interview with People. “That’s pretty good company, right?”
While Sheen's experience of finally opening up about his gay sexual experiences has been positive for him, in the past, the actor has had allegations of sexual abuse lodged against him. Corey Feldman’s 2020 documentary, My Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys, detailed allegations that he and fellow child star Corey Haim were sexually abused as children while working in Hollywood, including by Sheen. Sheen has denied all allegations.