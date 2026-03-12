All 45 sex scenes on Bridgerton (so far), ranked

Bridgerton season four had come (pun intended) and gone, and now the long-long wait for season five begins. So while we’re already longing, what better time to take a look back at where it all began — and of course all those super steamy love scenes that got us hooked on the Regency romance from the very start.

From royal intrigue and meddling mamas to ever-watching eyes and salacious gossip, the folks at Mayfair have a lot more than marriage to think about — and we love it.

How on earth are they able to relieve any stress?

That stress often culminates into passionate, wild, and sometimes regrettable romps. While Season 2 may not have given us the quantity of Season 1 when it came to… body talk this season, it did have plenty to say with its quality scenes of lustful intention . Thankfully Queen Charlotte came in clutch with some of the steamiest scenes of the entire franchise, and season three gave queer audiences that big moment we’ve all been craving. Season four may have created the seeds for the sapphic romance to come, but it also gave us a very hot bathtub scene!

From the promise-breaking to the pull-outs, the stairways to heaven, and the humping from hell, we rank all Bridgerton’s sex scenes, from worst to first!

45. Lord Danbury Humping Away Courtesy of Netflix Queen Charlotte, Episode 1 - 21:03 No, god no. Every single time until the very end. Poor Lady Danbury. There are way too many of these scenes, and no we will NOT be recounting them all. Sorry, not sorry, Lord Danbury stans.

44. So that was uh, very… nice? Courtesy of Netflix Season 4 Part 1, Episode 3- 22:42 As if we didn’t already know where this was heading (lesbo city, baby!), we could guess just from the chemistry — or rather, lack thereof — between Francesca and her very sweet, very boring husband, John. He gently humps her, finishes, and then they both agree it was “nice.” Yikes.

43. Pinnacle? Not so much. Courtesy of Netflix Season 4 Part 1, Episode 4 - 41:00 These crazy kids sure are trying — we’ll give them that. And John does seem like an attentive and sweet lover. But still. Francesca has recently learned of “the pinnacle” and would very much like to experience it. She’s not above faking it to make it, but John is neither fooled nor impressed — though he is very kind about it.

42. Love in the Time of the Rhythm Method Courtesy of Netflix Season 1, Episode 5 - 52:45 Let’s just get this out of the way. On the night they finally make love, Daphne experiences many firsts. The first time she’s lain with a man, the first time she’s been touched so intimately by someone who burns for her, and the first time someone has ever pulled out and found his release… I guess on the floor?

41. Nothing Wrong With a Little Bump ‘n’ Grind… Courtesy of Netflix Anywhere in Season 1. Listen, it’s hard to become a Viscount, particularly before you were ready and due to the passing of your beloved father. Suddenly, life has new demands, and thus, you gotta get in where you fit in! That said, do you have to make the poor guard listen?

40. The Bridgerton Bordello for Roguish Men Courtesy of Netflix Season 3 Part 1, Episode 2 - 09:00

Listen, the Bridgerton men love to support sex workers, and God love them for it, but I’m also kind of over the Bridgerton-era “lemme show you how much of a lover I am by how many brothels I can help renovate” sentiment. Especially while the ladies are too pure and chaste for words. Daphne learned how to masturbate and was scandalized beyond words! Anyhow, Colin beds two ladies. He’s so very cosmopolitan. Listen, the Bridgerton men love to support sex workers, and God love them for it, but I’m also kind of over the Bridgerton-era “lemme show you how much of a lover I am by how many brothels I can help renovate” sentiment. Especially while the ladies are too pure and chaste for words. Daphne learned how to masturbate and was scandalized beyond words! Anyhow, Colin beds two ladies. He’s so very cosmopolitan.

39. Sophie goes for a solo act Courtesy of Netflix Season 4 Part 1, Episode 4 - 29:40 Sophie can’t get no satisfaction! After weeks of longing, yearning, accidental nudity-witnessing, and a few stolen kisses, Sophie is about to bust — almost. Thinking of Benedict, she gives herself a hand, but like Francesca, there is no pinnacle in sight.

38. Charlotte Loses Her V-Card Courtesy of Netflix Queen Charlotte, Episode 2 - 49:51 After a VERY rocky start Charlotte and George FINALLY engage in some marital bliss. It's sweet, tender, and the chemistry is poppin'. Sadly, the morning after, he's back on his bullshit.



37. Anthony & Siena: Encore! Courtesy of Netflix Season 1, Episode 1 - 15:17 It’s interesting to me that not only are Anthony and Siena the first round of sex scenes we see in Bridgerton, but also multiple times in the same episode. It’s all well and good and does set the scene for their relationship, but priorities, Bridgerton! We wanna see the Duke and Duchess!

36. Benedict and his Model Companion, Tessa Courtesy of Netflix Season 2, Episode 5 Benedict and Tessa first encountered each other while Benedict was a student at the Royal School for Art. Tessa was a model, and Benedict learns that she’s there to pick up lessons via osmosis. She’s able to sit in on classes not afforded to women; she just has to do it naked. Tessa turns the tables, making Benedict disrobe for her, and a sensual relationship is born. It’s ranked this low because Benny is kinda boring, you guys. Sorry, but unless he’s going to find a guy to get all arty with, I’m uninterested.

35. Safe sex, Regency style Courtesy of Netflix Season 5 Part 2, Episode 8 - 19:19 With Sophie facing down prison time and Benedict and Mama Bridgerton coming to his aid, the “maid” finds herself in the role of “guest” in the Bridgerton house. When she sneaks into Benedict’s room to confess what he already knows—that she’s the mystery woman in silver—the two quickly move the action to his bathtub. Fresh off a pregnancy scare, the two engage in some safe hand action.

34. The Watcher Courtesy of Netflix Season 3 Part 1, Episode 4 - 14:30 Believing he has no chance with Pen, Colin decides to drown his sorrows in the Bridgerton favorite pastime, but his libido has other ideas. Unable to get into the mood, the ladies offer to put on a show for his viewing pleasure, which he accepts though they’re hardly the women he wants to see. Still, good times.

33. Roleplay and Rolling around Courtesy of Netrfix Season 4 Part 1, Episode 3 - 14:02 One thing this show will always do is make married sex hot AF. Case in point: Will and Alice Mondrich. These two get hot and heavy, talking power play and rolling around in the buff while deciding on their masquerade costumes. All this skin — soak it in. It’s giving battle of the tops.

32. Baby, it’s not sex, we’re making LOVE. Courtesy of Netflix Season 5 Part 2, Episode 4 - 57:30 All season long, Sophie has (mostly) been resisting temptation in the form of Benedict, but when he drops the L-bomb, it’s all over. The two make slow, gentle, but passionate love. It’s as sweet as it is steamy.

31. Honeymoon Sex Riot! Courtesy of Netflix Season 1, Episode 6 - 14:15 Simon and Daphne have worked out some minor kinks in their "relashe" and now they’re ready to get down to business! The couple decides to christen their new digs at Clyvedon to the titillation of the house’s servants and to the dismay of house marm Mrs. Colson (Pippa Haywood). This scene in particular marks their time in the library, where the Duke makes a serious investigation through Daphne’s Decimal System. With his tongue. What can we say? Reading is sexy!

30. Makeup to Breakup Courtesy of Netflix Season 1, Episode 7 - 12:00 Daphne thinks (again) that she and Simon are on the same page (again), but as they’re about to take their steamy stairway seduction to the bedroom, Simon declines. You can clearly see the deep mistrust in his eyes that shows he no longer trusts Daphne after she juiced jacked him earlier. Of course, Daphne is despondent, but also dubious. How dare Simon pretend like his deceptions weren’t the cause of this whole thing? Once again, Daphne is left horny and hangry. Will these two ever work it out?

29. He’s Incredibly, Incredibly Good Looking Courtesy of Netflix Season 3 Part 1, Episode 4 - 44:03 Oh Benedict (Luke Thompson), you have so many chances to not be boring and you miss them all! I said it! Benedict is such an odd duck. On one hand, sure, he’s very, very good looking, but on the other hand, he’s just kind of there. He can be kind of charming when he wants, but he seems to be completely aimless while forgetting much of his own storyline. At one point, newcomer Lady Tilley Arnold (Hannah New) asks him directly if he’s an artist, and he says “No” as though that wasn’t a huge arc for him last season! Some of my ire may be reserved for the fact that I wanted Some of my ire may be reserved for the fact that I wanted queer Benny ! and, in this scene, he and Tilley finally dispense with the flirting and do the do. It’s… heterosexual.

28. Anthony & Sienna Want to Get Caught Courtesy of Netflix Season 1, Episode 8 - 21:30 What starts as a sizzling staredown turns into a seedy, lust-filled encounter beneath the bleachers at a boxing match. It’s interesting to note that Anthony seems to want to be caught, so the decision to have Siena will be made for him. But Siena soon tires of his cowardice and antics. Though they work on a physical level, this scene once again shows that they are simply from two separate worlds.

27. Honeymoon Highjinx?! Courtesy of Netflix Season 1, Episode 6 - 43:00 Daphne’s starting to get suspicious of the Duke's “smash and dash” approach to their lovemaking. After this very sensual scene, she runs to her maid, Rose Nolan (Molly McGlynn), to ask what really happens when her bird meets Simon’s bee? This is why sex education is important, kids!

26. The Featherington Filles Figure it Out Courtesy of Netflix Season 3 Part 1, Episode 2 - 41:20 As you can imagine, women’s health is pretty elusive in the ‘Ton. When it’s discovered that Prudence (Bessie Carter) and Philippa (Harriet Cains) have very… alternative thoughts about exactly how to perform their “wifely duties” in order to produce a “male” heir, Portia (Polly Walker) finally ensures they know exactly how it’s done. Both seem to take to it, Philippa a bit more enthusiastically than Prudence, but it’s a welcome change that may affect their future and dispositions.

25. Violet gets her garden tended to Courtesy of Netflix Season 4 Part 1, Episode 4 - 52:32

Someone’s blooming garden got good and tended to! Violet has been all aflutter since Queen Charlotte and meeting her bestie Agatha’s incredibly sexy brother, Lord Marcus Anderson. Finally, she puts on her good lingerie and the two embark on a secret dalliance. She gets an eyeful and then seemingly the ride of her life. Just look at that smile. Someone’s blooming garden got good and tended to! Violet has been all aflutter since Queen Charlotte and meeting her bestie Agatha’s incredibly sexy brother, Lord Marcus Anderson. Finally, she puts on her good lingerie and the two embark on a secret dalliance. She gets an eyeful and then seemingly the ride of her life. Just look at that smile.

24. Ride it, My Pony Courtesy of Netflix Season 1, Episode 6 - 48:05 Daphne puts the Duke to the test! She’s apparently remembered to stretch and flip the two in the heat of their coitus; mounting and riding him, making him expend fully inside of her. The Duke’s face is one of shock. He screams at her, ‘What did you do?!’ while she sits there, smug yet still dissatisfied. This scene was scary and sad, but necessary. It set their relationship back a few steps, but it was important, so they didn’t miss any on the road back to one another.

23. This carriage is a rockin’ Courtesy of Netflix Season 4 Part 1, Episode 3 - 30:31 Season 4 isn’t even Penelope and Colin’s season, and yet they still give us one of the hottest sex scenes in the first half. This couple proved they are just as passionate as ever with a bumpy and steamy sex scene in a carriage. What is it with these two and carriages? Not that we’re complaining. Unfortunately, there was a bit of coitus interruptus, but there’s always the ride back home

22. When I think about you I touch myself Courtesy of Netflix Season 1, Episode 3 - 37:40 Daphne is taught about masturbation, and she shows why she’s always been at the top of her class. Thankfully, all of her practice on the pianoforte has honed her fingering skills (ahem), as she plays the melody of her body. We, the audience, watch as the key to her womanly pleasures is placed in a door she thought would always be sealed. Once it’s opened, there’s no turning back, and Daphne makes sure of it.

21. G.A.Y. Courtesy of Netflix Season 1, Episode 5 - 20:25 Benedict attends a salon of the notorious artist, Sir Henry Granville, a gentleman he recently unknowingly insulted. All is water under the bridge, and Granville invites Benedict to sit and partake of the salon’s festivities. He sees the local modiste, Madame Genevieve Delacroix, and promptly indulges himself in her fancy. They search for a room and instead barge in on Sir Granville and Lord Wetherbe in flagrante delicto. Though if loving who you love is wrong, does anyone want to be right? Regretfully, it doesn’t convince Benny to explore his latent homosexuality, but it does allow him to let down some of his societal barriers and branch out sexually! Now he’ll even sleep with women who get paid for goods and services! Progress! We’ve come a long way, baby!

20. Three’s Company Too! Season 3 Part 2, Episode 7 - 55:50 “Tilley, Paul, and Benny sitting in a tree, P-O-L-Y-AMORY!” After giving Eleanor (Claudia Jessie) a thinly veiled lesson that Love is Love, Benedict goes running after Tilley (Eleanor Guthrie… I mean, uhh, Hannah New) and Paul (Lucas Aurelio) to see what all the fuss over another man’s penis is about. What starts as a nearly chaste kiss in a ‘90s movie turns into a “go big or go home” move from Benedict, which is very fun, but sadly short-lived.

19. Almost Like No Time Has Passed At All… Has It? Courtesy of Netflix Season 3 Part 2, Episode 8 - 12:30 Dearest Readers, I admit to being more than a little flummoxed when this scene started. Did we go back in time? Is it a continuation of the last scene? Did Benny ever go home? Has Eleanore taken down her hair at all? I have questions, and I will ask them after we are edged into another cutaway! I’m willing to wait, Shonda, I’m willing to wait. But for how long?

18. Gotta Rub Me the Right Way Courtesy of Netflix Season 3 Part 2, Episode 8 - 19:30 Ok, seriously, what time is it? Are they in a genie bottle where time outside moves differently from time inside? What round are they on? What is on the camera lens that this shot is so blurry? Don’t answer that last question. Actually, you know what? Do answer that question! I need to know! I will note that I love Benny reaching out to Paul. It shows a trademark enthusiasm on his part and a complete lack of shame that only comes with being a male Bridgerton. He wants to experience everything to the fullest, even if they never actually get their pants off! (Or maybe they have, and this is another time? What is time?!)

17. In the Aftermath Courtesy of Netflix Season 3 Part 2, Episode 8 - 22:40 We finally see the glow of the aftermath (perhaps one of many), and Paul asks Benny why he loves high society. Benny responds, he loves a good party, "especially a party of three”. It’s cute and recklessly sincere in that Benny way that we’ve all come to know. Unfortunately, it’s a look that’s new to Tilley, and her look makes me wonder if she’s not catching feelings and Benny isn’t getting ahead of himself… again. We finally see the glow of the aftermath (perhaps one of many), and Paul asks Benny why he loves high society. Benny responds, he loves a good party, "especially a party of three”. It’s cute and recklessly sincere in that Benny way that we’ve all come to know. Unfortunately, it’s a look that’s new to Tilley, and her look makes me wonder if she’s not catching feelings and Benny isn’t getting ahead of himself… again.

16. Stolen stairwell moment Courtesy of Netflix Season 4 Part 1, Episode 4 - 54:18 Finally, Sophie and Benedict give in to their shared desire with a sexy stolen moment on the stairs. They kiss, and then Benedict does for her with his hand what she couldn’t do on her own. Of course, it’s Benedict, though, so he has to ruin it immediately after by asking her to be his mistress. Benedict, read the room.

15. Sweet Dreams Are Made of This Courtesy of Netflix Season 3 Part 1, Episode 3 - 00.00 Near the end of Season 2, Colin Bridgerton declared, “I wouldn’t dream of courting Penelope Feathering!” and now he can’t get her out of his head! She’s haunting his dream, causing his every distraction, and he might not be as upset about it as he originally thought. It marks the start of Colin’s pining for Pen, and it’s well done, especially for the amount of time that was given. Newton certainly sells it.

14. Honeymoon Ho-down! Courtesy of Netflix Season 3 Part 1, Episode 1 - 45:20 Kanthony takes on the mantle of the only steaminess during the premiere episode! It’s used to good measure as they make a decision to take the next several weeks to keep it boning, I mean… baby-making, with an extended honeymoon! Then they decide to get an early start in the study, throwing all of the papers on the ground as they break in the desk. The family must be out for the day.

13. She is Such a Tyrant Courtesy of Netflix Season 3 Part 2, Episode 8 - 1:02:45 Relax, Colin, Penelope got this. *grabs popcorn*

12. Sex Education Courtesy of Netflix Season 3 Part 1, Episode 1 - 26:00 It takes 26 minutes to get to any lovin’, and it’s interrupted by children and a dog, but we get to see Kate and Anthony in their post-honeymoon glow, and it’s delightful! Though Anthony’s insistence that they ignore the family since what they’re currently doing is trying to start a family (and judging by the activity they’re actually doing… we know that ain’t right) is endearing, Kate thankfully ignores him. Great for the family, maybe not so great for us.

11. Lady Danbury Gets Hers & Comes Out On Top Courtesy of Netflix Queen Charlotte, Episode 5 - 1:12:05 After a season of enduring THE WORST sex, Lady Danbury comes out on top, literally, when she hops on Lord Ledger for a ride. While their romance can't and doesn't have the other kind of happy ending, it was amazing to get to see Lady Danbury's garden, ahem, in full bloom.

10. This Kiss, This Kiss… Courtesy of Netflix Season 3 Part 1, Episode 2 - 47:30 Penelope’s dress has been ripped because of the duplicitous Cressida Cowper (Jessica Madsen), with her ex-best friend, Eloise (Claudia Jessie), standing by. She’s despondent, out of options, with nothing to lose and out of equal parts fucks and dignity. She throws all caution to the wind and asks Colin for a kiss, promising him it will mean nothing. He obliges, and it changes everything… for him.

9. Okay… Y’all Cute! Courtesy of Netflix Season 2, Episode 8 - 1:05:20 Finally, all of the misunderstandings are out the window, and our couple of Viscount Anthony and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) are together again. Will this happiness destroy the banter and charged energy between the two? Based on this scene and the following post-honeymoon pell-mel match, we have nothing to worry about. I cooed, I was awed, and was so happy by this beautiful addition to the Bridgerton clan.

8. Even Days Sexy Montage Courtesy of Netflix Queen Charlotte, Episode 3 - 10:19 Now this is a montage we can get behind.... and in front of... and on top of. You get the idea. Charlotte and George are getting busy, well, getting busy, and creating an heir. While they are still not on that romance and love level, the rage-humping is straight fire. Walls, bathtubs, and fully set dining tables. Nowhere is safe on the "even days" when these two are around.

7. Laying it All Out Courtesy of Netflix Season 3 Part 2, Episode 7 - 27:30 I love you. Three simple words that can make a world of difference, yet can be heard differently and in so many disparate ways. It’s funny that even back in Bridgerton days, men had a problem with being wanted over being needed. While Colin tries to litigate the past and wonders how duplicitous Pen’s actions have really been, he begins to reveal the true insecurities of his ego. Finally, Pen screams what she’s been screaming for the last three seasons: Penelope Featherington loves Colin Bridgerton! And she seals it with a heated kiss. For her, it’s enough, he’s enough, and always has been. But is it enough for Colin?

6. Let’s Get it On Courtesy of Netflix Season 3 Part 2, Episode 5 - 15:25

During the press cycle, Nicola Coughlan teased that she would be getting very naked, and neither she nor Newton disappoints. After getting very naked - and Penelope getting an eyeful - she lies on the chaise with a lovely teal cloth artfully draped along her nether regions. I’ll say, Shondaland has it down when it comes to artfully draped linens over tatties ‘n’ things! It’s truly a gift. We see it all, from the foreplay to the moment of insertion to the post coitus cuddle with nary a hair out of place! It’s a beautiful scene and one that was a long time coming for Polin stans, and one definitely needed for those knowing some stormy weather was on the way!



5. C’mon Baby Make it Hurt So Good Courtesy of Netflix Season 1, Episode 6 - 11:50 During their Honeymoon Ho-down, Daphne and the Duke lay sexual waste to the bulk of their property and grounds. When they’ve mostly conquered the inside, they decide to take it to the streets! Well, at least outside, during a lovely summer rain. Who could ask for anything more romantic? Nothing could ruin that mood! Except when Simon removes himself quickly from his wife and rolls over, grunting loudly as he sews his royal seed. Daphne wonders if he hurts, and he looks at her, giving her assurances that he enjoyed every second of what they did. This scene is both charming and infuriating. You can see as Daphne gets more confused and as the Duke seems to wave off her very real concerns. Also, in his rush to get away from her, he’s not really checking to make sure she’s gone to completion, which...? RUDE! Get it together, Duke!

4. Give Me Everything! Courtesy of Netflix Season 3 Part 1, Episode 4 - 47:10 Alright, dear readers, I’m going to lay my cards on the table. When it comes to Bridgerton, they have a habit of making matches I initially can’t stand and making them work for me. I’m still not the biggest fan of the Duke and Duchess, but as a fervent Anthony Bridgerton hater (he was so annoying in season 1, admit it!), I was flummoxed at how swiftly I would fight bees for him! Well, Polin was not my first choice for this season, mainly because we’ve spent the last two seasons watching Penelope pine for Colin, and also keep this excruciating secret about her identity hidden. Then with the fallout between her and Eloise (which Eloise is really milking, isn’t she?), I couldn’t justify the path forward between Colin and Penelope. Yes, the passion was growing, but was it enough? By that point, I felt maybe Penelope could have a cute romp with Colin and then settle down with Lord Debling (Sam Phillips)! But where’s the angst in that!? So, of course, Colin’s antics send Pen racing from the ball in a carriage, only to be chased down by a frantic Colin who boards her carriage (ahem) and declares that he wants more. In fact, he wants everything. Pen agrees, and they kiss as the Archer Marsh violin cover of “Give Me Everything” plays in the background. Except this time we don’t get a tasteful cut away, this time, well, things go digital. Uhh, let’s say, Penelope learns to drive a manual transmission. But where’s the angst in that!? So, of course, Colin’s antics send Pen racing from the ball in a carriage, only to be chased down by a frantic Colin who boards her carriage (ahem) and declares that he wants more. In fact, he wants everything. Pen agrees, and they kiss as the Archer Marsh violin cover of “Give Me Everything” plays in the background. Except this time we don’t get a tasteful cut away, this time, well, things go digital. Uhh, let’s say, Penelope learns to drive a manual transmission. Desert Eagle in the backseat! Driver, roll up the partition, please! It’s very horny, and we are thankful.

3. At Last, My Love Has Come Courtesy of Netflix Season 2, Episode 7 - 49:45 Lord! Just when I thought these two were never gonna have a little congress, Anthony demands that Kate “Go. Inside.” She balks at his orders and basically signifies she would like him to go inside… of her. The two look at each other with equal parts audacity and longing. He will stop, he won’t stop, she won’t let him, he won’t let her stop him, and around and around they go until clothes become shed and the conveniently placed backless settee holds them in the midst of their love-making. Truly electric and beautifully done, and just when you think finally they are together, she’s gone at the break of dawn. Bridgerton, such a tease!

2. That's Just My Baby Daddy Courtesy of Netflix Season 1, Episode 8 - 58:50 Finally, FINALLY, Daphne and the Duke are on the same page. They’ve talked, they’ve resolved themselves to love, and Simon is finally ready to bun up his woman. The scene is soft and intimate, and when they both release, you can feel the exhale both of them have. It’s beautifully layered, and it makes a baby! Definitely deserving of a high spot.