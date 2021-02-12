The Queen of Bridgerton, Golda Rosheuvel, Is a Proud Black Gay Woman

Golda Rosheuvel, who plays Queen Charlotte on Netflix's sexy hit series Bridgerton, opened up about being a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community.

"There’s not a lot of us around who are gay, female, Black and I’m very privileged and blessed to be one of them," the actress told Page Six. "I’m not saying that I speak for a community, I’m a small voice in that community, but I think each of us who has a small voice creates something big and something wonderful for the next generation to see themselves and be proud of."

Bridgerton has been praised for reimagining typical period pieces with people of color and LGBTQ+ folks in a genre they've typically been excluded from.

"For a long time now, stories had been told by the privileged," said Rosheuvel. "And I think it’s time that the door has opened and the time is now that the door is being opened by people of color, Black and brown people."

Produced by Shonda Rhimes, Bridgerton has become the highest viewed series to debut on Netflix.

"To be able to create the space where you can have a Black queen in the highest watched period drama on Netflix, you can have that to be able to break down the boundaries to make the space for Black and brown people to be in a lavish, sexy, scandalous, beautiful representation of life. The journey is not over but it’s definitely going in the right direction."