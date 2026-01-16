9 steamiest strap-on scenes in movies and TV, and where to watch them

We love a sapphic sex scene, but there is just something extra spicy when sex toys get added into the mix.
Decades ago we were only treated to a few erotic lesbian classics to satisfy our need to see sexy sapphics on screen, but now there are so many more options, including scenes of lesbians having sex with strap-ons.
This formerly taboo sex act is almost as synonymous with sapphic sex in people’s minds as scissoring and yet we still aren’t treated to queer women using strap-ons as often as we’d like.
Luckily there are movies and TV shows out there with great strap-on scenes worth watching…and rewinding and watching again!
Sense8 — Nomi and AmanitaNomi & Amanita Netflix
Sense8 started with a bang right out of the gates. While the show was full of steamy sex scenes, the very first episode showed Nomi (Jamie Clayton) and Amanita (Freema Agyeman) getting it on using a strap-on. And if you think the show shied away from showing any of it on camera, you’d be wrong because the scene ends with Amanita dropping a dripping wet strap on.
Where to watch: Netflix
The L Word — Shane and Cherie
Shane and Cherie
Showtime
Shane (Kate Moennig) features in some of the hottest sex scenes in The L Word, but when she shows up at Cherie’s (Rosanna Arquette) house wearing a strap-on under her jeans, the heat is off the charts. The two women end up having sex after taking a dip in the pool, and the only thing Shane is wearing is her strap-on.
Where to watch: Paramount+
Tipping The Velvet — Nan and Diana
Nan and Diana
BBC
Based on the Sarah Waters novel, Tipping the Velvet gives you period costumes, more drama than you can handle, and hot sapphic sex. In it, Nan (Rachel Stirling) wears a strap-on while her benefactress Diana (Anna Chancellor) sits in her lap and rides her. Talk about hot!
Where to watch: Prime Video
Orange is the New Black — Big Boo
Big Boo and her girlfriend in Orange is the New Black
Netflix
Lesbian comedian Lea DeLaria’s iconic character Big Boo had a big moment when we got to see her pre-prison backstory and watched her have sex with a strap-on with an old girlfriend (Madison McKinley). She was locked up, but we were locked in.
Where to watch: Netflix
Pariah — Akike
Akike and Laura in Pariah
Focus Features
While we don’t actually get to see main character Akike (Adepero Oduye) have sex with a strap on in Dee Rees’ film Pariah, she tries it on with the support of her friend Laura (Pernell Walker) and the scene manages to be both comical — it’s a big white dildo — but it has a weighty significance for a character who is trying to understand her own sexuality.
Where to watch: Rent on Amazon Prime
And Just Like That… — Miranda and Che
Miranda and Che in And Just Like That…
HBO
And Just Like That… didn’t give fans of Sex and the City everything they were hoping for out of a sequel series, but it did manage to push the boundaries of sex on TV yet again when Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) is shown wearing a harness and dildo at Che’s (Sara Ramirez) request.
Where to watch: HBO Max
Below Her Mouth — Jasmine and DallasBelow Her MouthGunpowder & Sky
Below Her Mouth is arguably on the most erotic lesbian films ever created — it didn’t go through the rating system for a reason! While the tribbing scene is excellent, the moment when Dallas (Erika Linder) takes Jasmine (Natalie Krill) from behind while standing in a bathtub is extra hot.
Where to watch: Roku
The L Word: Generation Q — Micah and Maribel
Micah and Maribel in The L Word: Generation Q
Showtime
There are plenty of tender sex scenes between Micah (Leo Shang) and Maribel (Jillian Mercado) in The L Word: Generation Q, but things get taken up a notch when they really go at it with a strap-on, and we get to see Micah in a harness.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime
The Real L Word — Whitney and Romi
Whitney and Romi in The Real L Word
Showtime
The L Word-inspired reality TV show was always full of surprises, but no one expected to see two of the stars have sex on camera with a strap-on. But it happened! Way back in 2010, stars Whitney and Romi had unsimulated sex with a strap-on for the whole world to see, and everyone was just left wondering if we were really allowed to see this on TV.
Where to watch: Paramount+