Jasten King for World of Wonder
Season two of Drag Race Mexico is just getting started, but we are ready to crown them all. On the night of the premiere, the cast mingled with plenty of familiar faces including Kerri Colby, Crystal Methyd, Scarlet Envy, April Carrión, Scarlett Bobo, and more — and many lewks were turned!
World of Wonder Studios hosted the event, which is situated along the Hollywood Walk of Fame! Along with the star-studded red carpet moment, the event also featured a performance from Drag Race season 16 star Mirage, a screening of the season 2 premiere, and a reception with themed bites, and of course House of Love cocktails and mocktails.
Keep scrolling for a look at the night's festivities and clock your favorite fashions.
