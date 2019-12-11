15 Badass Women Who Sparked Our Queer Awakening

While the term "Gotham City Sirens" is a newer one, many of us were captivated by the wasp-waisted moving pin-ups of Bruce Timm and Paul Dini’s Batman: The Animated Series. Whether you were drawn to the sultry feminist Poison Ivy, adorably psychotic Harley Quinn, or slinky thief Catwoman, these three baddies stole our hearts along with the rest of their plundered booty. The subtext turned canon between Ivy and Harley was so strong it made its way out of the cartoon to Harley and Ivy currently living together in a poly relationship in the comics. Maybe the DC movie universe can look to their past to help their future!