9 Signs the Girl You Like Is Actually Into You & Not Just Being Polite

This is a tricky one. While it is very true that different people are different and will respond differently to someone's feelings, there are a few baselines that will help you see if a girl really likes you or not. As the great Captain Awkward says, people who like you will act like they like you.



Obviously this stuff is subject to an immense and absurd degree of individual variation, and really, if you like someone, the only way to actually know her feelings for sure is to take a deep breath and ask her. Yes, this opens you up to the possibility of rejection, and it does mean you really need to figure out what you want from this person, but by doing that you’re a.) maximizing the chances for them to respond favourably and b.) ensuring that even if they say no, you can gracefully walk away from the situation knowing that you’ve behaved well and courageously.



So, bearing all that in mind, what indications might you be looking out for?