12 Signs You Could Be in an Emotionally Abusive Relationship

I left this one till last because it’s the most obvious, but also one of the most difficult things to deal with. If someone you’ve previously loved and trusted is violent, it’s very difficult to process, and much easier in some ways to accept their promises that it’ll never happen again and carry on as before. But violence in LGBT relationships is an issue to roughly the same degree it is in het relationships, so violence from a woman or genderqueer person is still violence and you don’t have to put up with it. My personal feeling – as a veteran of consensual sexual violence – is that once is too much, but certainly if it happens more than once then it will happen again and that threat will haunt your relationship. At this point, you are entirely excused from any moral obligation towards your violent partner – just concentrate on your own survival and safety. Report the incidents if you can and get appropriate professional and legal protection if it’s an option for you. Find a safe place to stay with friends or family, perhaps think about changing jobs and/or enhancing security while you travel, arrange for the care of any dependents (children, pets, elderly relatives for whom you have caring responsibilities – make sure your partner can’t reach them or that their immediate neighbours are warned), break up with the violent partner on neutral ground and disappear. That all sounds like a big ask, so maybe sit down with a trusted friend or a professional beforehand and work out a detailed plan with timings and practical details. That way, when panic sets in, you still know exactly what you’re doing.