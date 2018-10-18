Wafia Is Bringing Her All on the 'I'm Good' World Tour

The queer, Iraqi-Syrian singer-songwriter is ready to show the world her music.

Wafia, the Australian-born queer daughter of Iraqi and Syrian inmigrants, is a 24-year-old singer-songwriter who melds electric pop sounds with honest lyrics, inspiring her fans to take refuge in her music.

Her latest EP, VIII, was an intimate project where she made a journey of self-discovery as a queer Muslim woman. She turned heads with tracks like "Only Love," 'Breath," and "Bodies," (which was written as a protest anthem for her family still in conflict zones after Donald Trump's Muslim ban threat). And now, she's back with a new track, "I'm Good."

Watch the music video for Wafia's latest single "I'm Good" below!

And for more on Wafia, check her out on Spotify and Instagram! Her world tour kicked off earlier this month, and she'll be kicking it in Manhattan and Brooklyn on November 19 and 20, and in Los Angeles on December 7 and 8. Tickets can be purchased on her official website, here!