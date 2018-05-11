alex-stranglove-love-simon.jpg
Where Are the Gay Teen Rom-Coms Starring People of Color?
Hayley Kiyoko Perfectly Called Out the Problem with Rita Ora's Song 'Girls'

hayley-kiyoko-calls-out-rita-ora-girls-lyrics.jpg

"I don't need to drink wine to kiss girls; I've loved women my entire life."

Fri, 2018-05-11 17:31
Reality TV host and singer Rita Ora recently teamed up with artists Cardi B, Charli XCX, and Bebe Rexha to release a new song called "Girls." 

While mainstream publications were quick to call it a "bisexual anthem," (especially with lyrics like "sometimes I just wanna kiss girls" featured in the chorus of song), there were many queer fans out there who weren't feeling it...

In an Instagram post, singer-songwriter Hayley Kiyoko perfectly summed up our feelings about "Girls," pointing out how tone-deaf it is, saying it does "more harm than good for the LGBTQ+ community."

So what do you think? Is "Girls" a bop? Or another one of Rita Ora's flop? Let us know in the comments and on Twitter!

