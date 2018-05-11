Hayley Kiyoko Perfectly Called Out the Problem with Rita Ora's Song 'Girls'

Reality TV host and singer Rita Ora recently teamed up with artists Cardi B, Charli XCX, and Bebe Rexha to release a new song called "Girls."

While mainstream publications were quick to call it a "bisexual anthem," (especially with lyrics like "sometimes I just wanna kiss girls" featured in the chorus of song), there were many queer fans out there who weren't feeling it...

@RitaOra loving and being attracted to women is not a cute trend, it’s not something you do when you’re bored, you don’t get to sing about kissing and loving girls when all it is to you is some bandwagon for popularity. so damn disrespectful. — sav (@lmjournals) May 11, 2018

So cardi B, Charlixyz Bebe Rexha, & Rita ora all think it’s ok to make a song about getting girls but none of them are LGBTQ? Nah you can’t “be a lipstick for one night” stop appropriating my culture foh this is why straight girls think it’s cute to flirt with us & waste our time — nicky (@nicolepotz_) May 10, 2018

anyway rita ora’s new song is for those straight girls kissing their other straight girl friends for insta pics but who will then turn around and call me a dyke — molly (@sansjunperos) May 11, 2018

Girls by Rita ora is written by guess what? Men lmao now I'm not even surprised pic.twitter.com/xZ9ulaWGE7 — ainhoa (@ainhorny) May 11, 2018

can rita ora just fuck off already i don’t care if ur “hinting” at ur bisexuality with a song about drinking wine to kiss girls n sexualising them as well as the majority of women featuring on the track being straight lol — ZAND (@ihatezand) May 11, 2018

sorry sweeties but “girls” by rita ora ft others is the new “i kissed a girl” by katy shitty and i am not here for this straight nonsense again — cindy (@cndyvo) May 11, 2018

Part of me loves Rita Ora’s new song “girls” bc let’s be honest..it bops



HOWEVER the other part of me is confused and aggravated at it possibly just being more straight female artists painting the image of bisexuality as a silly drunken mistake or phase and that’s ANNOYING — laure (@Iauredel) May 11, 2018

so many people are missing the point with the rita ora song... it's fine if most of them are bi but the song gives a negative image to sapphic women, ESPECIALLY bisexual women, saying that kissing/fucking girls for fun while drunk or high is what they do — (hye)ju (@guwunnie) May 11, 2018

In an Instagram post, singer-songwriter Hayley Kiyoko perfectly summed up our feelings about "Girls," pointing out how tone-deaf it is, saying it does "more harm than good for the LGBTQ+ community."

