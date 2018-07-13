Ariana Grande Releases Epic Music Video for Feminist Anthem 'God is a Woman'

Did you catch the Madonna cameo?

Less than a week away from dropping her highly-anticipated album Sweetener, Ariana Grande has released an empowering, trippy music video for her newest single, “God is a Woman”.

The feminist anthem is ripe with symbolic, religious imagery, including a modified version of Michelangelo's “The Creation of Adam” fresco, with Ariana depicted as God, herself.

Midway through the song, at the 2:23 mark, Ariana takes a break from singing to recite a monologue from an altered bible passage of Ezekiel 25:17.

Oh, and Ariana lip-syncs to the voice of the original pop goddess, Madonna!

Watch the video below!