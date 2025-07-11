Adult stars Ace Banner & Tyler Saint dish on their spicy relationship

These sexy husbands have cracked the code!
Ace Banner and Tyler Saint are two of the most recognizable daddies in the adult entertainment industry today. The pair has starred in a slew of steamy videos over the years, even going back to the VHS days.
In fact, Saint made his debut all the way back in 2006 and Banner wasn't far behind him when he starred in his first movie in 2012. It's certainly safe to say this power couple has experienced plenty of highs and lows as erotic public figures.
With many years under their belts as individual content creators and Carnal Media models, the duo has created an ideal formula that works well for their spicy relationship.
"We're always together whenever we're doing anything. Even if it looks like one of us is doing something by themselves, we're always there. He's usually right there in the room. We're never apart and we're always involved. It's a lot of work," Banner tells PRIDE.
"It's hard to keep stuff special for yourself, but we try to do that as well," Saint adds.
Navigating a sensual gay relationship is no easy task, but the challenge has given the spouses a unique opportunity to connect and experiment like never before.
"Being able to do this together really makes it more special, more powerful, and believe it or not, healthy for our relationship. It doesn't mean it's perfect and that we don't have to work our asses at it, but it's a lot of fun," Banner explains.
The two have certainly come away since their early days as gay men. Both Saint and Banner were previously married to women at one point in time, so they hope to make the coming out process easier for younger generations.
"[I joined the industry] as a middle finger to my religious background. I'm making up for lost time! Honestly, sharing it with him is the best. You shouldn't have to go through everything we did. My 14-year-old self is really happy right now. I get to live the life I really want," Banner states.
"We actually get to be ourselves and do what we want to. I grew up in foster care, so I didn't really have a family unit and anyone to come out to. My divorce lawyer ended up being my first lover. He had a partner as well, so my first relationship was a throuple! It was actually amazing, because they taught me the ropes on how to be a gay boy at that time," Saint concludes.
It might be time for these adorable hubbies to start working on a book! Fans can follow Ace Banner and Tyler Saint on Instagram. To see the full interview, check out the video at the top of the page.