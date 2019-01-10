Obsession Turns Deadly in Kehlani's New Music Video 'Nights Like This'

Her latest track is an ode to her unfaithful ex-girlfriend!

Kehlani is back with a brand new single—and a superhumanly queer music video!

In "Nights Like This," Kehlani mourns a past relationship, haunted by an unfaithful ex-girlfriend. The music video begins with Kehlani picking up an injured android woman up off the street and manually rebuilding her. But as the two get closer, it seems the android woman develops an obsession with the world Kehlani has shown her and acts on her more sinister desires.

Watch "Night's Like This" in the video below!