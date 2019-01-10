#Music

Obsession Turns Deadly in Kehlani's New Music Video 'Nights Like This'

kehlani-nights-like-this.jpg

Her latest track is an ode to her unfaithful ex-girlfriend!

Taylor Henderson
By Taylor Henderson
January 10 2019 1:59 PM EST

Kehlani is back with a brand new single—and a superhumanly queer music video!

In "Nights Like This," Kehlani mourns a past relationship, haunted by an unfaithful ex-girlfriend. The music video begins with Kehlani picking up an injured android woman up off the street and manually rebuilding her. But as the two get closer, it seems the android woman develops an obsession with the world Kehlani has shown her and acts on her more sinister desires.

Watch "Night's Like This" in the video below!

Tags: #Music, #Entertainment, #Kehlani, #Queer, #Women

From our Sponsors

READER COMMENTS ()
 

Latest News