Dance Through the Heartbreak With Leah Capelle's 'know me better'

"A break-up song for the hurting, for those trying to put the pieces back together, and for those who might need to just dance-cry the pain away."

Dealing with a heartbreak? Singer-songwriter Leah Capelle just dropped a break-up bop to help you dance through your blues.

Premiered exclusively with PRIDE, the pop/rock songstress' new video for her track "know me better" depicts a turbulent relationship between two women, desperate to get over their heartbreak through the comfort of each other.

"The visual for "know me better" is a meditation on love—on both romantic love and self-love," said Capelle. "The piece channels through the five stages of grief: denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and lastly acceptance, as the characters fight, cry, drink, dance, and burn old photographs with a sense of urgent, reckless abandon."

Glimmering with the pop/rock vibes we've come to adore from HAIM and Tegan and Sara, the video is just as much about letting go as it is the beginning of something new. Capelle is working through the end of a relationship, but something seems to be budding with the girl comforting her.

Capelle, who came out publically as bisexual only two weeks ago, says that "'know me better' is an anthem for accepting the circumstances you're in, accepting your honest mistakes, and accepting yourself as you are."

Grab a glass of wine, turn up the volume, and try to resist prancing around the room in your underwear.

"'know me better' is a break-up song for the hurting," Capelle concluded, "for those trying to put the pieces back together, and for those who might need to just dance-cry the pain away."

Watch the "know me better" video below!