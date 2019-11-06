Spice Girl Melanie C Releases Dragged-Up Self-Love Anthem 'High Heels'

"A frivolous riot of a song," says Sporty Spice, "encapsulating an amazing night out and everything that goes into getting yourself ready for it!"

Fresh off the Spice Girls' UK reunion tour, Melanie C just dropped an unapologetic synthy club banger, "High Heels."

The glitzy video features Mel C surrounded by some fabulous queens strutting their stuff while getting ready to go out and sashay their worries away. "I'll be dancing home tonight with my high heels in my hand," she sings over a dreamy synth beat.

"'High Heels' was inspired by the time I spent with my gorgeous friends at Sink The Pink," says Sporty Spice. "From the first moment I set foot in their fantastic club, I was blown away by the warmth and inclusivity of the atmosphere that had been created. It was a place where anyone could be themselves, whomever they were, while feeling completely relaxed about being so. 'High Heels' is also a frivolous riot of a song, encapsulating an amazing night out and everything that goes into getting yourself ready for it!"

Watch the glamorous music video below!