Hayley Kiyoko Says She's Working on New (Gay) Music, Drops New Collab

She chatted about her new song feature on Kailee Morgue's "Headcase" at the 2019 GLAAD Media Awards.

Lesbian Jesus is ready to rise again!

Following the success of her last album Expectations and #20GAYTEEN, openly gay musician Hayley Kiyoko is back in the studio and hard at work on new bops. But you won't have to wait too long to hear her sweet sweet voice again! She just dropped a new song with pansexual singer-songwriter Kailee Morgue.

The track samples Pixies' "Where's My Mind," but Morgue says her and Kiyoko "modernized it and made it gay bitches﻿."

PRIDE caught up with Kiyoko at the GLAAD Media Awards red carpet last week and she shared how the collab came about.

"Honestly, I just reached out to her because her song came up on Spotify and I loved it," Kiyoko explained. "It's very rare for me to be like, 'Oh, who's that?' We just happened to have a common thread, being a part of the community and I'm so grateful to be able to be on her single. Her music is amazing."

Kiyoko also loved supporting another queer artist. "It is important for me to support everyone because I know when I started, all I wanted was support from other people. But it is important for me to support people I believe in. I think she's great and I'm very happy to be a part of the song."

So what's next for Kiyoko? When are we going to hear more from our gay lord and savior?

"I'm working on new music!" Kiyoko exclaimed. "I was on tour for a year and wasn't writing, so now I'm like just oozing content out right now. I'll let you know what the plan is when I have one."

Kiyoko's collaborations, like this one with Morgue and "What I Need" with Kehlani, are some of our favorite songs. Should we expect any in the future? Kiyoko wishes.

"Shawn Mendes, Post Malone, Frank Ocean," are among her dream collaborations. "The list goes on. Everyone! I feel like there should just be an album of me with a bunch of features with all my favorite people," she laughed. "I don't understand why it's so difficult."

And for the fans, she had a simple departing message:

"I love my fans. I'm here because of you! Keep going."

Listen to "Headcase" by Kailee Morgue featuring Hayley Kiyoko below!