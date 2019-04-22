The Internet Seriously Loves Lizzo's New Album Cuz I Love You

Cuz I Love You is a masterpiece of an album, and the stans are letting the world know!

Beyoncé wasn't the only queen to release some new material this past week! "Juice" singer-songwriter Lizzo, one of pop music's up-and-coming faves, just released her highly-anticipated new album Cuz I Love You last Friday, and it is filled to the brim with bangers!

As usual, the stans wasted no time in letting the world know just how much they love Lizzo and her newest record!

Are you loving Cuz I Love You as much as we are? Let us know in the comments and on Twitter! And listen to Cuz I Love You below or wherever you stream music!