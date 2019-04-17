Lizzo Kikis with Our Favorite Drag Queens in New 'Juice' Video

Featuring Detox, Asia O'Hara, Silky Ganache and more!

Blame it on her juice!

Lizzo's newest banger just got dragged up in a new music video from RuPaul's Drag Race's production company World of Wonder.

A'keira C. Davenport, Asia O'Hara, Detox, Mariah Balenciaga, Morgan McMichaels, Silky Nutmeg Ganache, Soju, Sonique, and Mayhem Miller lip-sync for their lives with the flute twerking-queen herself!

The stunning queens are serving glam, camp, nostalgia and a fruit platter. O'Hara squirts a lemon into her mouth, both Lizzo and Balenciaga get suggestive with a banana, and Ganache lets a pudding cup drip into her mouth.

Iconic is an understatement.

Lizzo's debut album Cuz I Love You drops this Friday, April 19. Watch "Juice" below!