Miley Cyrus Celebrates Women, LGBTQ People in New 'Mother's Daughter' Music Video

Miley Cyrus' "badass, feminist anthem" is here! "Mother's Daughter" premiered this morning and features a handful of LGBTQ innovators.

Along with Cyrus, the video co-stars queer pro-skateboarder Lacey Baker, activist Casil McArthur, and Black, transgender, and disabled model Aaron Philip. Feminist messages like "virginity is a social construct" and "not an object" flash on the screen between blood-red shots.

Fittingly enough, we even spot Miley's mom, Tish Cyrus, sipping tea while her daughter croons beside her.

Watch the video for "Mother's Daughter" below!