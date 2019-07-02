Scroll To Top
Miley Cyrus Celebrates Women, LGBTQ People in New 'Mother's Daughter' Music Video

miley-cyrus-mothers-daughter.jpg

Watch her "badass, feminist anthem" here!

Taylor Henderson
By Taylor Henderson
July 02 2019 5:29 PM EDT

Miley Cyrus' "badass, feminist anthem" is here! "Mother's Daughter" premiered this morning and features a handful of LGBTQ innovators. 

Along with Cyrus, the video co-stars queer pro-skateboarder Lacey Baker, activist Casil McArthur, and Black, transgender, and disabled model Aaron Philip. Feminist messages like "virginity is a social construct" and "not an object" flash on the screen between blood-red shots. 

Fittingly enough, we even spot Miley's mom, Tish Cyrus, sipping tea while her daughter croons beside her. 

Watch the video for "Mother's Daughter" below!

