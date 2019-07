Lizzo & Missy Elliot's 'Tempo' Video Is Here & We Can't Stop Twerking

Lizzo has already ruled the summer with her breakout hit "Truth Hurts," but she's helping us twerk through the rest of it with her hot new single, "Tempo."

She starts the video strutting seductively through a restaurant. "I'm a big girl, I need tempo," she raps as the beat drops.

Then the one and only Missy Elliot hopped on the track—and out of a trunk—and we couldn't help but dance and twerk and clap along with them.

#1 track incoming!!

Watch the video for "Tempo" below!