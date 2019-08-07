The Video for King Princess' 'Prophet' Is Here—and It's Queer AF

Who else do you know can play a football player, a construction worker, and a cake, all in one music video?!?

We're still patiently waiting for King Princess to release her debut studio album Cheap Queen sometime soon, but in the mean time, the 20-year-old singer-songwriter just dropped the music video for her latest track "Prophet," and it's pretty damn queer, if we do say so ourselves.

Throughout the artistic (and wild AF) music video, King Princess (who is seen crushing on a mysterious pretty girl) plays a football player, a construction worker, and even a cake. Yes, a cake.

We're not sure what any of this means, but we're living for it, that's for sure!

Watch the music video for King Princess' "Prophet" below.