Bratz Paid Tribute to Late Pop Singer SOPHIE

Longtime doll brand Bratz is celebrating late Scottish pop singer SOPHIE's legacy in the most touching and heartfelt way on Instagram!

As part of International Women's Day and Women's History Month, Bratz is paying homage to some notable women by highlighting their lives and major achievements, and the first woman their tributing is none other than pop visionary SOPHIE!

"Happy International Women’s Day, Bratz Pack! Join us all month long as we celebrate those that inspire us by highlighting their lives and major moments in their careers," Bratz wrote in the caption of their post, which included a beautiful, Bratz-ified recreation of the cover of SOPHIE's 2018 studio album Oil of Every Pearl's Un-Insides and infographics sharing major milestones in her life — including when she came out as trans in 2017. "Kicking it off with @sophie_msmsmsm —Scottish musician, record producer, singer, songwriter, and DJ that changed the pop music scene forever."

Fans were touched by the sentiment of spotlighting her contributions, especially since it was coming from such a beloved and well-known children's brand.

"This is so meaningful. Just organized a fundraiser in SOPHIE’s honor to fund more trans orgs. Thanks for this visibility, loves," one fan commented.

"This is so beautiful! I miss Sophie so much," wrote another.

And this isn't the first time Bratz has shown their support for the LGBTQ+ community! Just last year for Pride Month, two of the dolls in the Braz lineup — Nevra and Roxxi — were confirmed to both be queer and in a relationship.

The dolls' support of SOPHIE comes just a few mere weeks after her untimely and accidental passing back in January at the age of 34, when the boundary-pushing popstar was reportedly moongazing in Athens. "True to her spirituality she had climbed up to watch the full moon and accidentally slipped and fell," her team wrote in a statement at the time of her death. "She will always be here with us. The family thank everyone for their love and support and request privacy at this devastating time."

In her short but impactful career, SOPHIE worked with the likes of Madonna, Charli XCX, Vince Staples, Camila Cabello, and so many more artists. She has been credited as a major leader in the hyperpop movement that is now the common sound with many of our favorite artists of today, and her 2018 record, Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides, was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Dance/Electronic Album.

Bratz's recognition of SOPHIE is just another example of the amazing legacy the popstar left behind, and we can't think of a better person for the brand to highlight and celebrate women's history!