These Bratz Dolls Are Gay AF & Now We Have to Stan

While most queer pandering from multi-million dollar corporations is eye-roll worthy at best and downright offensive at worst, longtime toy brand Bratz's recent social media post in celebration of Pride Month is, admittedly, actually kinda cute...

Taking to Twitter and Instagram, Bratz just confirmed that two of the girls in their doll lineup, Nevra (who is wearing a bisexual heart pin!!) and Roxxi are queer, and from the looks of it, in a close relationship with each other.

"Steppin’ out and coming out! Nevra & Roxxi are sharing their super stylin’ pride!" the doll company wrote. "Happy Pride Month from the whole Bratz Pack!"

Like clockwork, as soon as Bratz revealed Nevra and Roxxi (who are both absolutely serving, btw) as queer, the stans immediately took over the comment section and were living for it all.

Welp, looks like PRIDE is now a Nevra & Roxxi stan account!!!