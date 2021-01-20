Let's Get Loud & Relive Jennifer Lopez's Chaotic Inauguration Performance

After four years of pure political turmoil, the Trump administration officially came to an end today and Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were sworn into office as the President and Vice President of the United States.

During the inauguration ceremony, many A-List names dropped by to perform and celebrate the history-making occasion, namely Oscar-winner Lady Gaga and actress and pop extraordinaire Jennifer Lopez. After Gaga sang a beautiful rendition of the National Anthem, J Lo took to the podium to sing her version of Woody Guthrie's "This Land Is Your Land."

Most of J Lo's performance was great and in keeping with the serious tone of a Presidential Inauguration, but because we live in a completely chaotic world, the moment that stuck out to most was towards the end when she decided to throw it back to her 1999 track "Let's Get Loud" from her debut album On the 6.

Almost immediately, the moment went viral and the tweets and memes started to ensue online...

Was this the performance America thought we were gonna get from J Lo? No. Was it the performance America deserved? Absolutely.