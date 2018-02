Here Are the Women's Olympic Hockey Team's Instagram Accounts (Because Why Not)

Team USA's women's hockey team took home the gold medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea during last night's rivalry game with Canada! In celebration of the big win, we decided to show some Insta love to the entire team of badass women athletes who are out there making their country proud!

Follow each of these kickass Olympians and gold medalists on Instagram!