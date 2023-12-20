20 LGBTQ+ Anime Worth Binging—And Where To Watch Them

It's always a good time for LGBTQ+ anime!
If you want to watch an animated series with actual, openly queer characters, you are definitely not alone.
The next time you're on the hunt for some queer anime, these 20 titles are sure to hit the spot!
Yuri is My Job!
Yuri is My Job! is a newer addition to the yuri genre that follows around a group of girls doing their best to give the full Liebe Girls Academy experience. Things take a turn once Hime Shiraki comes along, and her relationship with Mitsuki develops in a friends-to-enemies type of back and forth.
Stream on Crunchyroll
Princess Jellyfish (Kuragehime)
Those who are into josei anime should look no further than Princess Jellyfish, wherein the androgynous and cross-dressing Kuranosuke helps Tsukimi save a jellyfish in the pet store. As their relationship advances, Tsukimi helps bring the extroverted Kuranosuke into a place of deep self-reflection.
Stream on Crunchyroll
Given
If you're looking for an anime that's both a TV show and a subsequent movie, check out Given. In it, Ritsuka Uenoyama is ready to give up on music until he encounters Satou Mafuyu, who winds up giving him lessons. The show sets up their relationship, and the movie expands on the complicated emotions after the two form a band and work up to their main show.
Watch the show on Crunchyroll and catch the movie on MyAnime List
Land of the Lustrous
Land of the Lustrous is often lauded for putting non-binary representation at the forefront in a world inhabited by "jewel people" who try to find a place to belong. The people's bodies are made from crystal instead of flesh, which puts them as a target for Lunarians who are on the hunt for their skin to make jewelry. The representation isn't perfect, but the majority of main characters subscribe to they/them pronouns in both the original and the dubbed, so that's pretty sweet.
Stream on HiDive
Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury
In this action packed sci-fi anime the lead character is a transfer student from Mercury who is legally betrothed to the shows other lead character, who just so happens to also be female. While they never come out officially declare their sexuality, they have no problem whatsoever being in a same sex relationship, because its the future and queerness in NBD.
Stream on Crunchyroll
Skip and Loafer
In this sweet coming-of-age tale 15-yo teen girl, Mitsumi leaves the countryside to live in Tokyo with her aunt Nao-chan who is a transwoman. While that aspect isn't the main plotline of this series it offers wonderfully refreshing trans representation.
Stream on Crunchyroll
Tomo-Chan is a Girl
This romantic comedy explores gender identity and gender norms in hetero-normative relationships and whether that even matters — surprise, it does not! It's a story about embracing your truth, refusing to conform, and still being lovable exactly for who you are.
Stream on Crunchyroll
BIRDIE WING - Golf Girls' Story
This show is SO gay! The series leads — in this golf yuri anime — Eve and Aoi begin as rivals and slowly their dynamic shifts to something more romantic.
Stream on Crunchyroll
Neon Genesis Evangelion
Neon Genesis Evangelion follows a group of teenagers who must work with a shadowy organization, NERV, to pilot bio-machines called Evangelions and fight monstrous beings called Angels to save a future Tokyo. The series centers on teenage boy, Shinji, as he fights Angels, copes with a seriously messed up father-son relationship, has one existential crisis after another, and explores his sexuality with Kaworu Nagisa. Though Kaworu only appears in two episodes, his relationship with Shinji made a huge impact on fans.
Stream on Netflix!
Sasaki and Miyano
Sasaki and Miyano released in the winter of 2022 and was met with much approval. The show focuses on both the blossoming gay relationship of the main characters, but also showcases the boys love for manga.
Stream on Crunchyroll!
Ranma 1/2 (Ranma 1/2 Nettou Hen)
Ranma 1/2 is a great show for anyone who wants to learn a little something about gender fluidity. The main character is a boy named Ranma Saotome, who has an accident during training that causes him to turn into a girl when exposed to cold water, then returns to being a boy when exposed to hot.
Stream on Peacock!
Stars Align (Hoshiai No Sora)
Stars Align is among the list of sports animes, but it tackles some of the more complex and complicated aspects of figuring out your identity in middle school. One episode in particular focuses on a character discussing being nonbinary, and another discussing transgender experiences.
Stream on Hulu!
Bloom Into You (Yagate Kimi Ni Naru)
Bloom Into You follows a high-schooler named Yuu who comes to terms with the feelings she has for her classmate Touko, who lights her fancy much more than any man who tries. This touching coming-of-age lesbian romance is an easy binge.
Stream on Amazon Prime!
Revolutionary Girl Utena
Revolutionary Girl Utena follows Utena Tenjou, a teen girl who decides to become a prince. She meets Anthy Himemiya at Ohtori Academy, and fights to protect her from another student that Anthy is in an abusive relationship with.
Stream on Amazon Prime Video!
Sailor Moon
If you watched the censored English dubbed version of Sailor Moon as a child, you may have missed the lesbian relationship between Sailor Uranus (Haruka Tenou) and Sailor Neptune (Michiru Kaioh). They were definitely not cousins. Also, pretty much every Sailor Scout has a crush on Haruka at some point.
Stream on Hulu!
Aoi Hana (Sweet Blue Flowers)
Aoi Hana focuses on high school students Manjoume Fumi and Okudaira Akira. Fumi goes from one failed lesbian relationship to another, but Akira remains a constant source of stability in her life.
Stream on Crunchyroll!
Hourou Musuko (Wandering Son)
Hourou Musuko depicts a student named Shuichi Nitori, described as "a boy who wants to be a girl," and Yoshino Takatsuki, described as "a girl who wants to be a boy." The series deals with both characters coming to terms with their gender identity at the beginning of puberty.
Stream on VRV!
Sasameki Koto (Whispered Words)
Sasameki Koto focuses on high school student Sumika Murasame who is in love with her best friend Ushio Kazama. Though Ushio likes girls too, tall and athletic Sumika is afraid to confess her love, because Ushio only likes girls she considers "cute" and "small."
Stream on Crunchyroll!
Ouran High School Host Club
Ouran High School Host Club focuses on Haruhi Fujioka, a high school freshman attending the prestigious school on scholarship. Haruhi discovers the Ouran Host Club, in which handsome boys play romantic hosts to girls of the school. The boys of the host club think she’s a boy at first, but her ID says female. Haruhi is happiest in neutral clothing, joins the host club, and entertains girls. There are several other characters in the show who are LGBTQ+, including Haruhi’s father, a bisexual drag queen who prefers to be called Ranka.
Stream on Netflix!
Antique Bakery
Antique Bakery is a comedy about four men who run a bakery. Yusuke Ono, the pâtissier, is openly gay. Chikage Kobayakawa, a waiter, has a crush on Ono. Keisuke Tachibana is the owner of Antique Bakery, and is the only man who Ono finds attractive but who is not attracted to Ono in return.
Stream on Amazon Prime Video!