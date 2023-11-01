Instagram
43 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts You Can Thirst Over
First launched in 2016, OnlyFans is an increasingly popular subscription-based website that allows content creators to make money from their followers and subscribers by offering them exclusive, premium content that they wouldn't want to share on other free social media sites. Although it is mostly associated and popular with adult actors and sex workers who use it to share their steamier goods, all kinds of artists and creators are starting to use it, including these celebs!
Spanish soccer goalie Miguel Guerrero has set a new goal, to conquer OnlyFans
. The professional player is hanging up his cleats so can transition away from sports and into making spicy content for OnlyFans, where he’s making far more money than he ever did on the field.Unlike many professional athletes who have joined the adult website lately Guerrero isn’t just posting suggestive photos of himself, he’s making explicit videos. He even posted a trailer for his first 20-minute-long adult film on his Instagram account.
Former Disney star Franek Skywalker has left the House of Mouse behind for a new more adult career. Much like Wizards of Waverly Place star Dan Benson, Skywalker has joined OnlyFans, but unlike Benson, you can expect to find guy-on-guy action on his account.
The 28-year-old former child star, whose real name is Marcin Turski, starred as Sebastian “Seba” on the Disney Channel’s Do dzwonka, the Polish version of As the Bell Rings.
Benjamin Julian
Benjamin Julian, a popular TikTok influencer and frontman for the metal band Daze of June, has joined the ever-growing list of people taking the leap to start an OnlyFans.
The Danish hottie took to OnlyFans after trying out another premium content provider and starting on the first of the month, fans can subscribe for just $10/month.
As for what he's showing. Well we think he says it best: "Yea, I did it! You won't be disappointed by the size... I’m posting explicit TikTok's and daily HORNY extra content!
Y’all know I’m Horny 24/7 so why not post it here for you guys."
Grant Coulson
Grant Coulson, best known for his time on the hit reality series Geordie Shore is having a moment! Coulson came out last month as gay last month and introduced the world to his boyfriend, only to turn around and share they had split over his partner's infidelity. Now the reality star is taking his goodies to OnlyFans and to Snapchapt Premium.
Most know Trace Lenhoff as a design associate on Bravo's design/reality series Flipping Out. But if you had the good sense to follow him after meeting the cutie on the series, then you know he's already been steaming up Ingstram. At long last he's taking those abs (and more) to OnlyFans.
"Get to know me a little better. Sexuality as an aesthetic," he writes in the bio. And because she is a business woman, warns against misusing his copyrighted material. "All content is exclusive copyrighted material belonging to Trace Lehnhoff. Fans may not screenshot, distribute or publish any content from this account, including but not limited to videos, photographs and any other such content that is posted. Violation of this will result in legal action."
Yes, daddy!
Best known for her iconic turn as Adriana La Cerva in The Sopranos, actress Drea de Matteo is ready to introduce fans to her steamy side on OnlyFans. Having a little fun with her reputation Matteo's description is simply "The Sopornos."
Well, I do declare, Blair St. Clair has entered her OnlyFans hunk era!
Audiences were introduced to the drag star as a Broadway baby on RuPaul’s Drag Race season 10, before his bad girl glow-up on All Stars 5. Now Blair St. Clair is entering a new era as a thirst trap king!
While they have no intention of ending their drag career they have started an OnlyFan account to also go on a "journey of loving myself inside and out."
You can join them on that journey for a mere $10 per month.
Former Teen Mom star Tyler Baltierra has been showing off his transformation pics on IG and serving major twunk vibes. Now he's taking that new physique to OnlyFans, courtesy of his wife Catelynn Lowell who is actually the one posting the steamy — but not too steamy — pics. Based on the images currently visible, they will be pushing that whole PG-13 vibe to the max.
Before making the move to OnlyFans actor Dan Benson was best known for playing Zeke Beakerman on Disney's Wizards of Waverly Place. But after after "fan" leaked his nudes Benson decided to reclaim his power and start selling his nudes himself!
Pearl made an unforgettable impression during their time on RuPaul’s Drag Race season seven. They had all the charisma, uniqueness, nerve (“Is there something on my face?), and talent to make it to the end. While they didn't walk away with the crown they recently entered a new era, their OnlyFans era. The Drag Race alum promises to share “daily steamy content, live chatting, custom requests, ~spilling t~, and oh so much more.”
Gay Olympian Matthew Mitcham made the move to OnlyFans after retiring from diving. He had long been sharing cheeky semi-nudes on Instagram and decided it was time to share a little more.
Denise Richards will forever be a queer fan fave with queer audiences thanks to her sexy Sapphic role in Wild Things (gay awakenings abound!). Now thanks to her OnlyFans account, long-time Denise-heads can get a more intimate connection with the star who promises to "Personally answering all your comments & ?’s" and sharing some steaming uncensored pics.
The "Fancy" singer is officially in her "Hotter Than Hell" era and offers uncensored photos, videos, music, and illustrations on her OnlyFans to support the yearlong multimedia project. She also encourages fans to reach out. "DM me & ask nicely…I might send you something wild," she teases in her bio.
Sasha Belle aka Frisbee Jenkins was one of the earliest Drag Race queens to make the move to OnlyFans and they aren't holding back, oh, at all behind the paywall. According to the accounts description, subscribers can look forward to "18+ XXX Adult action. Please feel free to DM me and like, comment, and tip."
Willam — who anyone with a TV will recognize — is heating up their OnlyFans account with a mixture of their patented humor and some steamy explicit content, too.
Marvin Cortes
After finishing as runner-up in cycle 20 of America's Next Top Model, Marvin Cortes has been busy building a brand all his own. One aspect: his steadily growing OnlyFans. While the page has long had sexier content in terms of editorial shoots, and more, when he came out as bisexual he began posting collaborations with other male performers on the platform.
Dahlia is putting the Sin in OnlyFans, and we live! Behind the paywall Dahlia is sharing exclusive photos, explicit content, and is open to private requests.
Beloved Drag Race star and musician, Adore Delano, is promising uncensored content on her OnlyFans. Fans who’ve ventured beyond their paywall have described the content as an artistic, personal exploration of their sexuality.
Since her time on Drag Race, Aja has rebranded on OnlyFans under the name of Yaten. In the description, they write, “Music and Sexuality. Life is art.” Based on what they have teased on Twitter they arent holding back on the sexy content.
Bryan Philip aka Ariel Versace
While Drag Race fans are most likely to recognize Bryan from their drag persona Ariel Versace, they are really winning on OnlyFans. Bryan reportedly does plenty of solo shows on his OF and occasionally is joined by friends. All of which he teases on Twitter.
Charlotte Stokely
Artemisia Love"
Austin Mahone
The 24-year-old pop singer, who rose to fame in the 2010s for performing covers of popular songs on his YouTube channel and who is probably best known for the 2013 track "What About Love," announced that he was joining OnlyFans to his followers back in October.
"I feel like I’ve reached an age and a point in my career where I’m ready to mix it up and be more open with my fans, and OnlyFans gives me a platform to do so without any limitations," Austin said in a statement about creating his OnlyFans account. "I'm excited to show my fans a different side of me than they may be used seeing on my other social media accounts."
Tyler Posey
The 28-year-old actor, who just recently starred in STARZ's super queer Now Apocalypse series and who is known to take a couple of shirtless selfies for the 'Gram, joined OnlyFans back in September much to the joy of many Teen Wolf fans.
"I noticed many of my fans commenting on my Instagram photos saying that I should join OnlyFans," Tyler said in an official statement about the debut of his account. "I saw it as a really cool opportunity to get even closer with my fans and be more real with them. I get to talk about things on OnlyFans that I maybe wouldn’t get to otherwise and connect with more people like me. I want to accomplish creating unique content and collaborating with my friends to bring a fun experience to my fans."
Cardi B
The Grammy-winning "WAP" rapper joined OnlyFans in August 2020, but she's only using her account to post behind-the-scenes content of her work.
"No I’m not going to be showing my t*tties, or my p*ssy, or my a**," the rapper said when she made the announcement on Instagram. "Just straight up real-life content shit. You guys be mad nosey when it comes to my life."
Shea Couleé
All Stars 5 winner and Drag Race Hall of Famer Shea Couleé joined OnlyFans back in July to share exclusive behind-the-scenes content with her most loyal and dedicated stans.
"I'm so excited to be joining the OnlyFans community!" she wrote in a tweet announcing her account. "Make sure you go and follow me to get all the exclusive behind the scenes content, photo shoots, videos, and LIVE makeup tutorials!"
Plastique Tiara
The season 11 Drag Race contestant is one of many alum who joined the platform in 2020!
"We live in a world of prejudice and discrimination, where we have to confine ourselves to a projected idea from society to be accepted," Plastique said in a September statement when she launched her account where she shares her exclusive, and oftentimes sexy, content. "I’ve decided to join OnlyFans because it’s a safe space for people of different colors, sexualities, shapes, and sizes to show the world that we are indeed proud and powerful."
Bretman Rock
The beloved YouTube star and makeup guru uses his OnlyFans, in his words, to "post my nudes for free because I'm tired of no one seeing the cute ass pics I be taking." The best part about Bretman's exclusive OF account? It's free to subscribe, and he says any tips he receives from followers will be donated to charity. "Unless it’s the right kinda tip," of course.
Blac Chyna
For $20 a month, you can get an exclusive look at the reality TV star and model's world via her OnlyFans, which she launched back in April 2020.
Ryan Kelley
The Teen Wolf star and self-proclaimed "Daddy" has an OnlyFans account and posts regularly to it, but it's definitely more for comedy and laughs than it is for um...other things. You'll see what I mean if you check out his profile.
Gravity Balmain
The HBO Max Legendary star and member of the House of Balmain rang in the new year with the launch of his highly-anticipated OnlyFans account in January 2021. For $20 a month, Gravity promises to bless users with "full nudity, actual premium content, not just reposted Instagram and Twitter posts," like some other OF creators do. We stan!
Harry Jowsey
The Aussie hunk, TV star, and winner of Netflix's reality series Too Hot to Handle launched his free OnlyFans account in February 2021 just in time for Valentine's Day, promising his fans that it will be the "only place you'll truly see down under." Sign. Us. Up.
Michael B. Jordan (Coming soon...)
Although it hasn't been officially launched just yet, during a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Creed and Black Panther heartthrob Michael B. Jordan (a.ka. 2020's Sexiest Man Alive and the king of thirst traps for a good cause) opened up about how he is planning to start an OnlyFans account (for his mustache), and how all the proceeds will be used to support small business!
"I never had time to actually sit in one place and grow my facial hair where I didn’t have to get it groomed, or manicured, or anything like that. So, during quarantine, I just wanted to see how much hair I could actually grow," MBJ told Jimmy Kimmel about growing out his signature facial hair. "His name is Murphy. We call him Murph for short. Got an OnlyFans coming soon — eating fruit, all types of crazy stuff, it’s going to get wild."
He continued:
"I’m actually going to start [an OnlyFans account,] but like all the proceeds I want to go towards a barber school because during the quarantine, you know, there’s been so many businesses and schools that shut down."
WHEN, MICHAEL?!?! WHEN!?!?
Madonna (Coming Soon?)
Much like Michael B. Jordan, the pop legend has only teased a possibilty of joining the content sharing platform!
In a March 2020 Instagram video post, Madge discussed her upcoming Madame X documentary, and how she might use OF to release it to her fans.
"If nobody wants to buy this show...it will be good on OnlyFans," she says in the video. It's not a total confirmation, but it's something!