25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

Sex Is Never Better than When It's On the Big Screen!
We love a sapphic sex scene! And while they are far rarer than we would prefer when comes along that showcases the beauty and passion of queer love, we can’t help but celebrate (and hit rewind a few times!).
From as far back as the mid-‘80s to 2017, we’ve carefully curated some of the most erotic, sensual, authentic love scenes between women that have ever graced the big screen. So let’s relive these steamy moments together.
25) The Carmilla Movie (2017)
This Sapphic vampire horror comedy from Canada — phew that's a mouthful — features one of the longest and steamiest scenes on our list.
Where to watch: Prime Video
24) Disobedience (2017)
Set in London's Orthodox Jewish community, Ronit (Rachel Weisz) returns home to sit shiva following the death of her father. When she returns she also reconnects with her former lover Esti (Rachel McAdams) and sparks (and spit) fly again.
Where to watch: Starz & Hoopla
23) Below Her Mouth (2016)
Arguably one the most erotic lesbian films ever made Below Her Mouth follows the love affair between Jasmin and Dallas. When the two first meet Jasmin is engaged but the chemistry between them makes it impossible for her to get Dallas out of her head. You can guess what happens next… a lot. Not that we’re complaining!
22) The Handmaiden (2016)
Park Chan-wook adapted this story from lesbian novelist Narah Waters’ Fingersmith. He moves the action from Victorian London to Korea, during the era of Japanese occupation, however, all of the other elements of the story remain intact including the twisting plot, dual perspectives, and of course the lesbian love scenes. You’ll never forget the first time you hear those bells ringing!
Where to watch: Prime Video
21) Loving Annabelle (2006)
Annabelle, the titular Buddhist badass, charms straightlaced Simone in all sorts of ways, including a public serenade session during a school dance. And we all know that no matter how unconventional the relationship may be, once someone gets up and sings you a song at the school dance, there’s a pretty good chance sex will soon be involved.
Where to watch: Prime Video
20) Itty Bitty Titty Committee (2007)
If you haven’t heard of this movie, you’ve definitely at some point stopped to study the title on a few must-see queer films lists. And in that case, you’ve probably turned on the movie. And if that wasn’t enough to convince you, there’s a super hot/super loud hotel sex scene that definitely earns it a spot here.
19) I Can’t Think Straight (2007)
I Can’t Think Straight certainly isn’t about to win any awards for subtly in a title, but it does win the award for most upbeat sex scene montage! This film is adorable, if not exactly a masterpiece, with a bubbly ending that will leave you smiling unless you hate happiness.
Where to watch: Tubi
18) Black Swan (2010)
Did this sex scene between Mila Kunis and Natalie Portman happen in the film's actual reality? No. Did it happen onscreen? It definitely did. Celebrate.
Where to watch: Netflix
17) Concussion (2013)
Concussion teaches us that sometimes getting hit in the head with a baseball can really open you up to an entirely new lifestyle. Specifically for somewhat average lesbian housewife Abby, this involves becoming a sex worker whose unexpected but familiar client brings out some of the film’s sexiest moments.
Where to watch: Roku & Vudu
16) Lost and Delirious (2001)
Lost and Delirious tells the tragic tale of two girls in boarding school whose affair goes terribly wrong, but it's also a cult classic that features many sexy scenes between leads Piper Perabo and Jessica Paré. If only things had gone well for these two.
15) Mulholland Drive (2001)
Naomi Watts and Laura Elena Harring pause for a love affair amidst attempting to unravel a Lynchian mystery. It’s quite the lengthy detour, but we're here for every moment of this sexy, slightly funny scene.
Where to watch: Paramount+
14) Girltrash: All Night Long (2014)
Girltrash: All Night Long is a musical that basically leads up to a much-anticipated sex scene, so when it happens it's pretty awesome and adorable. Even moreso because it's between characters played by Gabrielle Christian and Mandy Musgrave, who you definitely remember as the iconic couple 'Spashley' on South of Nowhere.
Where to watch: Tubi
13) Room In Rome (2010)
Room in Rome definitely wins the most accurate title award, because it is literally an entire film about two women who have an affair in a hotel room in Rome. And that’s basically it. That's the movie.
Where to watch: Tubi
12) Heavenly Creatures (1994)
Kate Winslet and Melanie Lynskey made their film debuts in Heavenly Creatures, playing two young girls who get into some gruesome business. Eventually, the girls consumate their relationship in a scene that involves just as much "Fourth World" weirdness as it does sex.
11) Henry & June (1990)
In Henry and June, Anais Nin (Maria de Medeiros) has affairs with both Henry Miller and his wife June (Uma Thurman), but the sex scene between the women in this historical first-ever NC-17 movie is truly breathtaking.
10) Anatomy of a Love Seen (2014)
This film is about two actresses who were once dating but have since broken up who must reunite to re-shoot a sex scene. Oh, the drama. Oh, the sex scenes.
Where to watch: Hoopla
9) Kill For Me (2013)
TV stars Katie Cassidy (Arrow) and Tracy Spiridakos (Revolution) made one damn cute couple for a few minutes in the midst of a dastardly plan to get back at those who wronged them. These scene came out of nearly nowhere, but immediately went down in history as one of our all-time-favorites.
Where to watch: Prime Video
8) High Art (1998)
Written and directed by Lisa Cholodenko and starring Radha Mitchell and Ally Sheedy, High Art features a palpable depiction of a woman’s first time with an experienced lesbian. It's both erotic and emotional.
Where to watch: Vudu
7) The Hunger (1983)
Catherine Deneuve as a vampire seducing a willing young scientist (Susan Sarandon), complete with gauzy lighting and billowing curtains. It's a total classic.
Where to watch: Prime Video
6) The Incredibly True Adventure of Two Girls in Love (1995)
The Incredibly True Adventure of Two Girls in Love is a beautiful, touching, funny coming-of-age story with a heartfelt and honest 'first time' scene. It also gets bonus points for starring the ever-watchable Nicole Ari Parker and Laurel Holloman, who of course you may know now as Tina on The L Word.
Where to watch: Vudu
5) Bound (1996)
Bound is a lesbian love story starring Jennifer Tilly and Gina Gershon wrapped in a mob/heist/revenge film and featuring a really hot sex scene. Do you need to know more? Probably not, but you definitely do need to see more.
Where to watch: Paramount+
4) Kiss Me (2011)
It’s Swedish! Everyone’s attractive! It’s about a girl falling in love with her future stepsister! Unfortunately, said girl is presently engaged to her male business partner, and therein lies the conflict. The girls first bond while on a trip together, and soon a sexy swimming session hook up becomes very long, very intimate, and very realistic.
Where to watch: Tubi
3) Blue is the Warmest Color (2013)
Yes, there was a lot of unfortunate gossip around how the actual, intensely graphic scene was made, but let’s put that aside for the sake of cinema and just applaud Léa Seydoux and Adele Exarchopoulos for their hard work and dedication. Hats off to you and this endless scene, ladies.
Where to watch: Tubi
2) Desert Hearts (1985)
It was iconic in 1985, and it's pretty much just as iconic today. This sexy, sensual scene between Vivian (Helen Shaver) and Cay (Patricia Charbonneau) is close to the our top prize, and Desert Hearts as a whole, will always remain a queer cinema fave in our hearts.
Where to watch: Max
1) Carol (2015)
Based on Patricia Highsmith's benchmark novel The Price of Salt, Todd Haynes' exquisite film adaptation made us wait a long time before Carol (Cate Blanchett) and Therese (Rooney Mara) consummated their love in that roadside motel in Waterloo, but when they finally let go, so did we in a way. And it was good! Carol marks the closest a lesbian-themed film has ever come to landing Oscars, and it will forever hold a place in our hearts. For us, there was no doubt that Carol's long-time-coming love scene had to be our #1.
Where to watch: Netflix
