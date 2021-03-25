Netflix Concluding LGBTQ+ Inclusive Shows Atypical & Special

Two of Netflix's beloved LGBTQ+ shows are ending this year, and we're already mourning the hole their exit will leave in our hearts!

The second and final season of Special will premiere May 20!

"After two seasons, Special is sadly coming to an end," said creator and star Ryan O’Connell. "Thank you to the fans and Netflix for allowing me to make exactly the show I wanted to make and for giving me 30-minute episodes to finish the story. Creating this show has been the highlight of my g-damn life."

The official description of season 2 reads:

"Ryan really needs to get his shit together. It's been two months and he still hasn't spoken to Karen since their fight and he has a gnarly case of writer's block that's getting him in hot water with Olivia. Enter Tanner, a fun, flirty dance instructor who charms Ryan despite not being totally available. When his writer's block eventually lifts, he's inspired to write a longform piece about disability. From there, he begins a journey of self-discovery that creates unexpected complications in his relationship with Tanner. Meanwhile, Kim lets her guard down when she meets Harrison, a sensitive tech mogul with a humble background — but her insecurities and jealous tendencies continue to hamper her personal life and threaten to push Harrison away. With her spiraling credit card debt driving Kim even further towards rock bottom, she makes a hard choice to regain control of her finances and personal life. Since taking care of Ryan was her life's purpose until their fight, Karen realizes that she needs to take an active approach to create a fulfilling life for herself — beyond just taking care of her ailing mother. Will she be content with continuing to clean up everyone else's messes, or will Karen be able to lean into her newfound independence and create a life that centers around her own desires for once? This season is about our primary characters — Ryan, Karen and Kim — coming into their power and realizing they all deserve big gorgeous lives — whether society agrees or not, bitch!"

Meanwhile, Atypical has reportedly wrapped filming on its fourth and final season.

There's no release date for the beloved series' last season yet but is expected sometime this fall. We expect it to pick up right where last season left off, with Sam in college testing his limits and Casey (played by one of our faves, Brigette Lundy-Paine) exploring her relationship with Izzie!