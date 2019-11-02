Atypical's Queer Teen Romance Is a Delicate Lesson in Love & Empathy

With Casey and Izzy sitting in uncomfortable silence, hands clasped together in her sedan, the last few minutes of Atypical's second season left us with a very queer cliffhanger.

PRIDE caught up with two of the stars of the show, Brigette Lundy-Paine and Fivel Stewart, to chat about their will they/won't they relationship that's holding all of us in suspense.

"Casey is left with a decision she has to make, really there is no way around it," Lundy-Paine tells PRIDE. "It's a very hard one because it doesn't only mean the end of one relationship and the beginning of the other transition, but sort of the reimagining of her whole self-perception and her life."

Stewart adds, "It's just a very real take on emotions. The confusion, the reality of what you're already in and something else happens, and you have to be uncomfortable with these feelings. And I feel like that's what's so amazing about this show, that everyone gets so uncomfortable with what's happening with their life."

Atypical follows Sam Gardner, a suburban teen with Autism, as he navigates the highs and lows of school, work, and sex with the help of his loving-but-flawed family. Lundy-Paine, who came out as queer last year and now uses they/them pronouns, plays his cheeky little sister and feels a special connection to the series and the storyline.

"I think that the show, in general, is really queer. It's about being different, feeling like you don't have a place and finding that place, and kindness and empathy. Those are all very queer values. I also think that the Izzy/Casey storyline is really important because it's such a delicate way to reveal this love and this discovery. Because it happens so slowly, the audience is really there at every moment. It's very real."

Perhaps that's why fans have latched onto the couple. With a quick google search, you can find dozens of fan-made drawings and illustrations, and even AMVs: clips of just Casey and Izzy from the show edited together to tell their love story, set to the most grandiose and romantic music of course.

"That's a dream come true," Lundy-Paine comments on their fandom. "All I ever wanted." Stewart adds, "And it's with each other so that's even better. And the animations are incredible."

In a way, this season comes full circle with Elsa's extramarital affair from season one and Casey's turbulent love triangle. Casey was livid with her mother for cheating on her dad, but now she's put in her shoes when trying to juggle her relationships with Izzy and Evan.

"What she learned from that experience with her mom and what she applied to her own life, I think is the key difference. But also I think an important lesson is that you are your parents. there's no way to escape that, it's terrifying but a reality. I'm wrapping my head around that, but I really am at the age where you're like, 'holy shit, who did I think that I was? To be different from these guys. They're amazing.' I think this episode, she really gets along with her mom in a way that we haven't seen this season."

And what do Lundy-Paine and Stewart hope queer fans get out of their storyline and the series as a whole?

"Just do what you want," says Stewart. "If you feel something, go for it. Don't ever be afraid of what anyone else thinks. If you feel something, you can't dormant it. Eventually, that's going to haunt you so you might as well face it."

Lundy-Paine concludes, "There's this insurgence of queer media right now that's just like so fulfilling to hear. I've been listening to King Princess's new album. It's an era to grow up queer and celebrate yourself. I also think the show has so much to do with kindness. The community we have around it, The Miracle project we work really closely with. Their whole message is pure goodness. That's something that I don't think the queer community needs to learn, but for any community watching the show can take away."

Atypical Season 3 is on Netflix now. Watch the trailer below: