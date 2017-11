11 Queer Women Who Are Making Showbiz More Inclusive

Queer women pave the way for others in so many fields, and that is especially true in the entertainment industry, where there is still a huge need for out and visible LGBT people representing themselves and telling their own, authentic stories.

Here are just a few of the amazing queer women who are using their platforms as actors and singers in the entertainment industry to help make the world a more inclusive and friendly place.