21 Female Celebrities Who Came Out in 2016

Sara Ramirez

Not only did she play a bisexual doctor on TV, Grey’s Anatomy star Sara Ramirez is bisexual in real life. She came out in October during the True Colors summit in Los Angeles, saying, “Because of the intersections that exist in my own life: Woman, multi-racial woman, woman of color, queer, bisexual, Mexican-Irish American, immigrant, and raised by families heavily rooted in Catholicism on both my Mexican and Irish sides, I am deeply invested in projects that allow our youth's voices to be heard, and that support our youth in owning their own complex narratives so that we can show up for them in the ways they need us to."