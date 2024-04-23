Zane is a certified stud!
The CW; Hulu
Zane Phillips broke out as an actor in 2021 when he was cast as the character of Ben (a.k.a. Prometheus) on the fourth season of The CW’s Legacies.
Though it wasn’t entirely clear from the very beginning, Ben would eventually become romantically involved with Jed (played by Ben Levin), a hot-headed werewolf. Unfortunately, just as things were starting to heat up between these two characters, Legacies was canceled by The CW.
Despite this cancelation, Phillips went on to be one of the breakout stars of Hulu’s Fire Island alongside Joel Kim Booster, Bowen Yang, Conrad Ricamora, Margaret Cho, Tomas Matos, James Scully, and Matt Rogers. In the film, Phillips played the super-hunky but dangerous Dex. Booster’s character, Noah, quickly developed a crush on Dex – but he soon learned that Dex wasn’t a great person after all. Alas, viewers still appreciated the charisma that Phillips brought to such an antagonistic character.
As if that weren’t enough, Phillips starred in the Netflix seriesPartner Track alongside Arden Cho, Dominic Sherwood, Nolan Gerard Funk, Alexandra Turshen, and Matthew Rauch. The series is based on Helen Wan’s 2013 novel of the same name.
Furthermore, Phillips has also been cast on Netflix’s Glamorous alongside Kim Cattrall, Miss Benny, Graham Parkhurst, and Ayesha Harris, to name a few. On the show, Phillips will be playing Cattrall’s son, which is absolutely iconic.
