Scroll To Top

Here's How Much Money Queens Spent to Compete on RuPaul's Drag Race

| 04/23/24
simbernardo

Related Stories

Mistress Isabelle Brooks

Mistress Says She Dropped Six Figures On Her 'Drag Race' Lewks

This Is How Much Kandy Muse Says She Spent on 'Drag Race'

This Is How Much Kandy Muse Says She Spent on 'Drag Race'

Lineysha Sparx; Naomi Smalls; Gigi Goode

Fan-Casting An All-Fashion Queens Season of 'Drag Race All Stars'

The 'All Stars 4' Entrance Looks Will Leave You Gagged

The 'All Stars 4' Entrance Looks Will Leave You Gagged

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8

'Drag Race All Stars 8' Episode 3 Power Ranking

RuPaul's Drag Race

Ranking Every Season of 'RuPaul's Drag Race'

Most Recent

All Stars 8

'Drag Race All Stars 8' Episode 2 Power Ranking

Pandora Boxx; Roxxxy Andrews; Kennedy Davenport

'RuPaul's Drag Race' Queens Who Were Ahead of Their Time

Alaska; Keiona; Trixie Mattel

7 'Drag Race' queens who declined going back on 'All Stars'

Meet The Queens Of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 16, We’re Already Obsessed

Meet The Queens Of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 16, We’re Already Obsessed

Kalorie Karbdashian-Williams; Aura Mayari; Manila Luzon

10 fierce 'Drag Race' looks that we never saw on the actual show

Gia Gunn; Willow Pill; Willam

Willow Pill Says This Is The Perfect All Stars Cast & We Have Thoughts

Yvie Oddly, Silky Nutmeg Ganache, Ginger Minj, Violet Chachk, Heidi N Closet, Kandy Muse

11 Biggest Feuds In 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Herstory

RuPaul's Tantrum Over an H&M Dress Has 'Drag Race' Fans At Odds

RuPaul's Tantrum Over an H&M Dress Has 'Drag Race' Fans At Odds

The 10 Best Horror Movie References in RuPaul’s Drag Race Herstory

The 10 Best Horror Movie References in RuPaul’s Drag Race Herstory

Shangela Has a Simple Message for Everyone: Tip Your Queens

Shangela Has a Simple Message for Everyone: Tip Your Queens

Recommended Stories for You

The Premiere of 'All Stars 3' Definitely Didn't Disappoint

The Premiere of 'All Stars 3' Definitely Didn't Disappoint

Drag Race Betrayals

10 Biggest Betrayals In 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Herstory

Ricky Cornish at RuPaul's DragCon 2023

Most Gagworthy Moments From RuPaul's DragCon 2023

Kylie Sonique Love performing with two men at 2023 WeHo Pride.

Drag Icon Kylie Sonique Love Says Celebs Won't Pay Up For Performances

Rupaul's Drag Race All Stars 8 Ruveal

The Cast Of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ Season 8 Has Been Ruvealed!

RuPaul's Drag Race

Ultimate RuPaul's Drag Race Villains: Fan-Casting for All Stars!

All Stars 8

'Drag Race All Stars 8' Episode 4 Power Ranking

Ongina; Katya; LaLa Ri

'RuPaul's Drag Race' Queens Eliminated After Winning A Challenge

Halleloo! 'Drag Race's' Season 9 Premiere Broke TV Records

Halleloo! 'Drag Race's' Season 9 Premiere Broke TV Records

author avatar

Bernardo Sim

Editor

Bernardo Sim experiences and explains queer multiverses. Born in Brazil, he currently lives in South Florida.

Bernardo Sim experiences and explains queer multiverses. Born in Brazil, he currently lives in South Florida.

Read Full Bio