This Artist Turned Our Fave Pop Stars Into Haunting Masterpieces

Just in time for Halloween, visual artist Fernando Monroy (@fmonroyr on Instagram) reimagined a handful of our favorite pop stars as demonic entities in his "Dark Pop" series.

Monroy shared witchy illustrations of Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Lizzo, Madona, Beyoncé, and more with nods to iconic moments in their careers. A two-headed snake wraps itself around Britney Spears. Katy Perry dons a Witness-era costume while holding her own blue-haired head of her past self in her lap. A red-eyed Lorde seems to have escaped her painting hanging in the Louvre. And a tear-streaked Taylor Swift looks downright terrifying in a grave-like bed of jewels.

I'm not exaggerating when I say that we, as well as the rest of the pop girls, are shaking. We're obsessed with Monroy's art!

Scroll down to see the full series!