We’re Obsessed With This Artist’s Rebellious, Empowering Illustrations

The illustrator and author has created a space online to share "empowering, feminist, take-no-shit, healing artwork" and wisdom with her tens of thousands of followers. The usual themes circle around feminism, body politics, racism, and pop culture as well as a wide variety of inspirational affirmations that we all could use a little bit more of. Frizz Kid has two books published, It Begins with the Body and Small, Broke and Kind of Dirty, and also runs a Patreon.
PRIDE had a quick chat with Frizz Kid via Instagram DMs.
Art is an extension of the artist, so I feel like when I’m creating, whether it’s dark and weird or whimsical and pretty, it’s just another extension of me. And through that art, I get to explore and most importantly, express, every aspect of my being. Self-expression through art is an instinct to me at this point, I can’t imagine my life without it and I truly think it’s helped me understand my identity better.
Social media is fickle. Building a platform on here is challenging, because something can just go viral and get tons of likes, but another thing that maybe you worked even harder on will barely get noticed. It’s important to my artistic career to share my art on social media, but I’m constantly trying to remind myself that I can’t define my worth or the quality of art through social media likes and follows. I put the work out there, knowing that I’m proud of it, and simply hope for the best at this point.
What I truly want viewers to get out of viewing my work is real authentic feeling. It’s so easy to just scroll past things these days, so if someone has really taken the time to look at my art and they’ve felt something from it—a significant feeling where they’ve sat and thought about what they’re seeing—that’s the best reaction I could hope for. And if my art makes you smile, then I’m thrilled.