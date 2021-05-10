Laverne Cox Is E!’s Newest Red Carpet Host

"I can't wait to get started while hopefully serving up fashion fantasies for the ages, honey."

Orange Is the New Black star Laverne Cox has been announced as the newest red carpet host on E!

The news follows last week's news of host Giuliana Rancic exiting the show and Ryan Seacrest's departure earlier this year. According to E!, the transgender actor and activist will host “a series of celebrity-based interview specials spotlighting trendsetters, tastemakers and those making an impact in the Hollywood community.” She'll bring her “passion for advocacy, fashion and fun” to the network to build out “a modern, inclusive and interactive experience for celebrities and their fans.”

Cox expressed her excitement in a statement. “I'm so excited and deeply humbled to be hosting E!’s iconic red carpet coverage,” said the Promising Young Woman star.

“For many years, I would wake up early on awards show days, get my snacks in place, and watch E!’s coverage all day long. I dreamed of walking red carpets. Now, not only have I had several fun and amazing personal red carpet moments, I also get to be a red carpet guide for E!'s discerning audience, and chat with my colleagues and folks I deeply admire for these very special events in their lives. I can't wait to get started while hopefully serving up fashion fantasies for the ages, honey."

We can't wait to see how this turns out!