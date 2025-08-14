Skip to content
Laverne Cox dishes on her steamy sex life & how she's 'healing' from past relationships

The trans model and actress says it's a 'miracle' that she's moving on from her trauma.

Laverne Cox attends the grand opening weekend at The Tryst Puerto Vallarta.play icon

Laverne Cox attends the grand opening weekend at The Tryst Puerto Vallarta.

Presley Ann/Getty Images for Tryst Hotels
Ricky Cornish
By Ricky CornishAugust 14 2025 / 6:18 PM
Laverne Cox is speaking her truth.

The outspoken trans icon has constantly stood up for LGBTQ+ equality and even called out the Republican party on their hypocritical ideologies over the years.

Cox recently admitted that she even dated a conservative police officer for an extended period of time, which resulted in quite a bit of backlash from her queer peers.

While attending the grand opening for The Tryst Puerto Vallarta back in April, the star opened up on her healing journey and why she's not interested in dating anyone at this time of her life.

"I feel like my worst behavior's behind me. I'm a good girl now. My bad behavior was back in the day. The boys were just so delicious and so wonderful. We were feeling each other! I lived and I'm still alive. It's kind of a miracle! We were doing some things," Cox tells PRIDE.

Although she's moved on from her wild days, Cox is now focusing on herself more than ever, and she's not even interested in having any spicy hookups with anyone in her life.

"I'm really kind of over men right now. I feel done for the moment. I have no desire to go on a date. I have no desire to have sex right now, which is weird. I love myself. I love my body. I look good! I feel like more myself than I ever have before."

The Emmy winner believes the best is yet to come and that she'll be able to continue to evolve in all of her personal and professional endeavors.

"I've healed so much through these relationships. Relationships come into our lives to heal childhood trauma. The last relationship was deeply healing, even though it didn't work out. It's a miracle! The only thing that makes sense is that God had something in mind for me."

Fans can follow Laverne Cox on Instagram here. To see the full interview, check out the video at the top of the page.

