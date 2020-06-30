Doctor Who Actress Pearl Mackie Just Came Out As Bisexual

"Proud to be bisexual. Proud to be Black. Proud of all my LGBTQ+ brothers and sisters and everyone in between."

Doctor Who stans rejoice! In honor of the final days of Pride Month, British actress Pearl Mackie is publicly opening up about her sexuality—and proudly proclaiming her identity as a bisexual woman!

The 33-year-old film, TV, and stage actor recently took to Instagram to come out to the world, and fans literally couldn't be happier for the Doctor Who star, who played lesbian character Bill Potts on the show's 10th season back in 2017.

"Proud to be bisexual. Proud to be Black. Proud of all my LGBTQ+ brothers and sisters and everyone in between," Mackie wrote in a caption of a super cute Instagram photo booth pic where she can be seen posing with a heat-shaped, rianbow-colored pillow. "We matter. You matter. Big love and nuff respect. Happy Pride everyone!"

Welcome to the family, Pearl!! Congrats!!