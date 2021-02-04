JoJo Siwa Reveals She Has a Girlfriend & That She Helped Her Come Out

The 17-year-old social media superstar is opening up about having "the most amazing, wonderful, perfect, most beautiful girlfriend in the whole world."

It's only been a few weeks since dancer and YouTube personality JoJo Siwa's public coming out, but after a huge outpouring of love and feedback from super supportive (and even some not-so-supportive) people from all over the world, she's already proving to be the positive, proud role model the next generation of LGBTQ+ kids needs in their lives. But even role models need their own encouragement from time to time, and JoJo has that encouragement in the form of her girlfriend!

During a recent interview with late-night talk host Jimmy Fallon, the 17-year-old starlet opened up about and reflected on her coming out experience, and how her relationship with "the most amazing, wonderful, perfect, most beautiful girlfriend in the whole world" helped her find the strength to publicly live her truth. While JoJo may not have revealed her partner's identity to the world just yet, she recounted to Fallon how a FaceTime call with her GF following JoJo's dance collab with LGBTQ+ TikTok collective Pride House helped her realize now was a good time to finally come out of the closet and post her now-iconic "Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever." tweet, despite how hesitant she was at first to do so.

"My thing with coming out is that it can be a very scary thing," JoJo told Jimmy Fallon. "Of course not everyone in the world is going to accept it right now but there are so many in the world that are going to accept it right now."

"If I lost everything that I’ve created because of being myself and because of loving who I want to love, I don’t want it," she then said.

Watch JoJo Siwa's full interview with Jimmy Fallon in the video below!