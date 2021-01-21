Wait, Did JoJo Siwa Just Come Out As Queer?

The dancer and YouTube star's latest TikTok video has many fans wondering if she's part of the LGBTQ+ community.

Did popular dancer, singer, and YouTube personality JoJo Siwa just publicly come out? Well, a lot of her biggest fans seem to think so, especially after her latest TikTok post!

In her most recent post on the viral video-sharing platform, the 17-year-old (who rose to fame after appearing on seasons 5 and 6 of Dance Moms and currently has over 12 million subscribers on her YouTube channel) can be seen lip-syncing to Lady Gaga's 2011 hit, LGBTQ+ anthem "Born This Way."

Fellow TikTok dancer Kent Boyd also posted a dance video with JoJo and a bunch of their friends (who form Pride House LA, a TikTok, social media collective) singing and dancing along to Paramore's 2014 track "Ain't It Fun," where they declare that JoJo is "now one of us!!"

While JoJo never explicitly mentions her sexuality or identity, her fanbase is taking these cryptic TikToks as a sign that she is, at the very least, supportive of the LGBTQ+ community, and are appreciating her for it anyways.

We'll have to wait and see what JoJo says after this, and whether these videos are her unique way of coming out, but either way, we love to see it!