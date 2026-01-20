Karamo Brown pulls out of Queer Eye interview because he felt 'mentally and emotionally abused'

The Queer Eye press tour is off to a rocky start!
Fab Five member Karamo Brown was supposed to be interviewed by two morning shows alongside his co-stars, but abruptly pulled out before they were set to air live on Jan. 20.
CBS Mornings host Gayle King shared the news of Brown’s absence by reading a statement from Brown, who said he didn’t show up to the interview with castmates Jonathan van Ness, Tan France, Jeremiah Brent, and Antoni Porowski for fear of being “bullied.”
"I hope everyone remembers the main theme I have tried to teach them over the past decade,” King read from the statement prior to the interview. “Which is to focus on and to protect their mental health/peace from people or a world who seek to destroy it; which is why I can't be there today.”
King added that Brown’s assistant said, “he’s worried about being bullied.”
This wasn’t the only interview Brown skipped out on to protect his mental health; the show’s “Culture Expert” also cancelled his appearance on Today With Jenna & Sheinelle.
“We received an email from Karamo’s assistant this morning, which said in part, ‘Karamo has felt mentally and emotionally abused for years, and he’s been advised by his therapist to protect himself and his peace by not attending,'” host Sheinelle Jones shared.
Brown also sent a video message where he thanked fans as the show gears up for its final season to air. “I just want to say thank you to all the fans who supported us and rocked with us for 10 seasons. This new season is going to be amazing. You’re going to love every minute of it,” Brown said.
He continued, “And just like the themes of this season, I’m modeling what I believe is most important, which I want to remind you all, love yourselves and protect yourselves. That’s why I’m here at home and not there. But continue to watch the show. The crew worked on it and did an amazing job. I want to shout out to the crew. I want to shout out to all the fans. I want to shout out to the executives from Netflix. Thank you for having me for 10 seasons.”
PRIDE reached out to Karamo Brown for comment, but didn't immediately hear back.