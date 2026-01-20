Karamo Brown pulls out of Queer Eye interview because he felt 'mentally and emotionally abused'

The Queer Eye press tour is off to a rocky start!

Fab Five member Karamo Brown was supposed to be interviewed by two morning shows alongside his co-stars, but abruptly pulled out before they were set to air live on Jan. 20.

CBS Mornings host Gayle King shared the news of Brown’s absence by reading a statement from Brown, who said he didn’t show up to the interview with castmates Jonathan van Ness, Tan France, Jeremiah Brent, and Antoni Porowski for fear of being “bullied.”

"I hope everyone remembers the main theme I have tried to teach them over the past decade,” King read from the statement prior to the interview. “Which is to focus on and to protect their mental health/peace from people or a world who seek to destroy it; which is why I can't be there today.”

King added that Brown’s assistant said, “he’s worried about being bullied.”

This wasn’t the only interview Brown skipped out on to protect his mental health; the show’s “Culture Expert” also cancelled his appearance on Today With Jenna & Sheinelle.