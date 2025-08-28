Skip to content
Antoni Porowski just hard-launched his new relationship with his sexy boyfriend

The Queer Eye star went Instagram official with his handsome new beau.

Antoni Porowski at the Red Bull Mirage at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Antoni Porowski at the Red Bull Mirage at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Presley Ann/Getty Images for Red Bull
Ricky Cornish
By Ricky CornishAugust 28 2025 / 12:23 PM
Antoni Porowski has a new man!

The Emmy-winning host of Queer Eye is enjoying his summer by hitting the countryside with his handsome new boyfriend, 33-year-old personal trainer Zacharias Niedzwiecki.

Porowski's latest Instagram post shows off his new beau and the pair's recent trip to Traverse City, Michigan. The wholesome post includes the caption "pro-tip: find a local to show u around Traverse City 😉"

This isn't the first time that the two have popped up on each other's Instagram pages. Niedzwiecki has posted quite a few pics with Porowski throughout the summer.

The duo have explored many destinations including Aspen, Colorado, New York, and even went on a yachting vacation in the Mediterranean Sea.

Check out all of the adorable photos in Niedzwiecki's posts below!

