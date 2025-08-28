Antoni Porowski just hard-launched his new relationship with his sexy boyfriend

Antoni Porowski has a new man!
The Emmy-winning host of Queer Eye is enjoying his summer by hitting the countryside with his handsome new boyfriend, 33-year-old personal trainer Zacharias Niedzwiecki.
Porowski's latest Instagram post shows off his new beau and the pair's recent trip to Traverse City, Michigan. The wholesome post includes the caption "pro-tip: find a local to show u around Traverse City 😉"
This isn't the first time that the two have popped up on each other's Instagram pages. Niedzwiecki has posted quite a few pics with Porowski throughout the summer.
The duo have explored many destinations including Aspen, Colorado, New York, and even went on a yachting vacation in the Mediterranean Sea.
Check out all of the adorable photos in Niedzwiecki's posts below!