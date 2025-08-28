Antoni Porowski just hard-launched his new relationship with his sexy boyfriend

At the Las Culturistas Culture Awards this year, there were many surprises — but one of the best was Ben Platt's orchestral cover of Addison Rae's "Diet Pepsi." She recently appeared on Zane Lowe's show on Apple Music and he asked the question everyone had been wondering: Has she seen Platt's cover, and what are her thoughts?

"'Diet Pepsi' and Ben Platt, we gotta ask what you think because it was such an amazing dramatic emotional take on this brilliant modern pop song," he asked the ascending pop star. She said that she's seen it and thought it was amazing. "It was a very full circle moment because some of the people who worked on that song, I had worked with on my EP, so that was funny and full circle."

Lowe asked her how much she knew of what was planned for the cover, to which she responded, "I knew a little bit, I didn't know exactly how it was gonna go down but I was very pleasantly surprised. Ben is amazing and has an incredible voice so I was very honored to see his rendition of the song."

In the comments, Platt responded and wrote, "Jadore you Addison."

The cover immediately became a fan favorite on social media and gained so much traction that he ended up releasing the live version of the song on Spotify not too soon after. In a recent interview with Billboard, Platt talked about social media's embrace of the song. "I’ve certainly had a lot of ups and downs and wonderful moments in terms of my career," he told the publication. "But in terms of virality and having this moment that lives so specifically online, this is very much uncharted territory for me. And I certainly didn’t expect it to be this.”

He said that this moment was a lesson for him in understand the internet a bit more, saying "I feel like it was such a lesson in the idea that the moment that you aren’t necessarily trying for something like this to happen, it randomly catches fire."