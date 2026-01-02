Bobby Berk says new HGTV show will fill Queer Eye void

Bobby Berk is back doing what he does best!

The Emmy-winning TV host is now leading his own show on HGTV with Junk or Jackpot? Each episode, fans will get to watch the interior designer transform beautiful homes that were once cluttered by an overwhelming amount of collectibles.

Besides his jaw-dropping modifications, Berk is also helping his clients realize the monetary valuable of their treasures. By selling some of their merchandise, the homeowners get to invest the money into a stunning renovation.

"It's a lot of fun! I really wanted to find a show that allowed me to have a big emotional component that actually helped change people's lives and not just change the sheets," Berk tells PRIDE.

Berk is thrilled to make his grand return to TV after hosting the first eight seasons of the hit reality show Queer Eye. After departing the show in 2023, the star is grateful that the passionate fanbase is still supporting him in his solo endeavors.

"The amazing people about the family of fans that a show like Queer Eye brings to the table... like our fans are just there because they love us. They're there because they wanted to feel good. They wanted that warm, happy, sense that the world is going to be okay."

The host promises Queer Eye fans that Junk or Jackpot? is bringing the feel-good content that's needed on television now more than ever.

"There are still people out there helping each other and lifting each other up and doing good in the community. Our show attracts the salt of the Earth and the most wonderful people out there. If you were an asshole, you probably weren't a Queer Eye fan!"

With 2026 officially here, Berk hopes the positive messages conveyed on his new show will translate to society and spark more positivity in everyday conversations.

"Queer Eye fans are lovely, wonderful people who want to see good in the world. I think that this show is going to fill that void for them that they're missing now and bring in new people that are just wanting to see good things happen to good people."

Junk or Jackpot? airs Friday nights on HGTV. To see the full interview with Bobby Berk, check out the video at the top of the page.