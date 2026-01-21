Troye Sivan shreds TikTok plastic surgeon who suggested he get surgery to fix his 'twink death'

Troye Sivan just launched a Substack to eviscerate a plastic surgeon who made a TikTok video claiming the famous twink needs to get some work done because he’s “experiencing twink death.”

London cosmetic surgeon Dr. Zayn, known on social media for picking apart celebrities' appearances, made a now-deleted TikTok in which he said Sivan looked “older.”

“You could argue that he is experiencing twink death," he said in a clip that has been reposted all over social media’s claiming that the "shadows, valleys, and folds" on his Sivan’s face are his “problem areas” which he recommends that gay pop star fix with expensive expensive treatments, like filler, to "re-twinkify him.”

In a lengthy Substack post titled “fuck this guy!!," Sivan admitted to struggling with insecurities about his appearance, while also calling out the TikTok doctor for offering “unsolicited medical advice.”