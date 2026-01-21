Troye Sivan shreds TikTok plastic surgeon who suggested he get surgery to fix his 'twink death'

Troye Sivan just launched a Substack to eviscerate a plastic surgeon who made a TikTok video claiming the famous twink needs to get some work done because he’s “experiencing twink death.”
London cosmetic surgeon Dr. Zayn, known on social media for picking apart celebrities' appearances, made a now-deleted TikTok in which he said Sivan looked “older.”
“You could argue that he is experiencing twink death," he said in a clip that has been reposted all over social media’s claiming that the "shadows, valleys, and folds" on his Sivan’s face are his “problem areas” which he recommends that gay pop star fix with expensive expensive treatments, like filler, to "re-twinkify him.”
In a lengthy Substack post titled “fuck this guy!!," Sivan admitted to struggling with insecurities about his appearance, while also calling out the TikTok doctor for offering “unsolicited medical advice.”
“I’m 30. I’ve struggled with my body image for a lot of my life, as i’m sure most people have,” Sivan wrote. “I’m historically famously skinny, and i’m not THAT skinny anymore. I’m historically famously twinky (I am still the google search result image for ‘twink’), and i’m not THAT twinky anymore. Oy vey. My natural response to this pressure is two pronged, depending on the day (or hour) you catch me.”
Sivan wrote that he’s been going to the gym and eating more lately and has gotten “muscley, defined, and toned,” which, along with being 30 years old now, could be contributing to people claiming he’s experiencing twink death.
But while he’s still “body positive to my core and believe that every body is beautiful,” he’s not immune to hearing critiques of his appearance. “My all-knowing, eternally and deeply evil algorithm saw the opportunity in this moment of vulnerability, and pulled every lever and dialled every knob to 1000,” he said. “I saw video after video of deep plane face lift recoveries, and ads for unapproved GLP-1 meds that now come in pill form (I weigh 59kg/130lbs at the moment). I hit the ‘not interested’ button a few times, and hoped for the best.”
Sivan closed out the post with a word to his fans, "It’s us vs species-endingly-insatiable corporate greed, with access to addictive brainwashing technology. Good luck!!!!"