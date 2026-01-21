Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Troye Sivan shreds TikTok plastic surgeon who suggested he get surgery to fix his 'twink death'

The singer is not holding back against the doctor who said he needs to "re-twinkify" himself.

Troye Sivan​

Troye Sivan

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
Ariel Messman-Rucker
By Ariel Messman-RuckerJanuary 21 2026 / 6:06 PM
Ariel Messman-Rucker
Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.
See Full Bio

Troye Sivan just launched a Substack to eviscerate a plastic surgeon who made a TikTok video claiming the famous twink needs to get some work done because he’s “experiencing twink death.”

London cosmetic surgeon Dr. Zayn, known on social media for picking apart celebrities' appearances, made a now-deleted TikTok in which he said Sivan looked “older.”

“You could argue that he is experiencing twink death," he said in a clip that has been reposted all over social media’s claiming that the "shadows, valleys, and folds" on his Sivan’s face are his “problem areas” which he recommends that gay pop star fix with expensive expensive treatments, like filler, to "re-twinkify him.”

In a lengthy Substack post titled “fuck this guy!!," Sivan admitted to struggling with insecurities about his appearance, while also calling out the TikTok doctor for offering “unsolicited medical advice.”

“I’m 30. I’ve struggled with my body image for a lot of my life, as i’m sure most people have,” Sivan wrote. “I’m historically famously skinny, and i’m not THAT skinny anymore. I’m historically famously twinky (I am still the google search result image for ‘twink’), and i’m not THAT twinky anymore. Oy vey. My natural response to this pressure is two pronged, depending on the day (or hour) you catch me.”

Sivan wrote that he’s been going to the gym and eating more lately and has gotten “muscley, defined, and toned,” which, along with being 30 years old now, could be contributing to people claiming he’s experiencing twink death.

But while he’s still “body positive to my core and believe that every body is beautiful,” he’s not immune to hearing critiques of his appearance. “My all-knowing, eternally and deeply evil algorithm saw the opportunity in this moment of vulnerability, and pulled every lever and dialled every knob to 1000,” he said. “I saw video after video of deep plane face lift recoveries, and ads for unapproved GLP-1 meds that now come in pill form (I weigh 59kg/130lbs at the moment). I hit the ‘not interested’ button a few times, and hoped for the best.”

Sivan closed out the post with a word to his fans, "It’s us vs species-endingly-insatiable corporate greed, with access to addictive brainwashing technology. Good luck!!!!"

dr zaynplastic surgeontroye sivantwinktwink death

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

Alabama softball coach officiates sapphic wedding for former star pitcher Amanda Locke
Sports

Alabama softball coach officiates sapphic wedding for former star pitcher Amanda Locke

Joey Mills and Fantasia Royale Gaga in 'DIY Dungeon'
TV

Adult star Joey Mills explores his kinks in new show with Fantasia Royale Gaga (exclusive)

Travis Kelce and Laila Edwards​
Sports

Hockey star Laila Edwards to make Olympic history with a little help from Travis Kelce

Watch Now: Pride Today
© Equal Entertainment LLC