Kylie Sonique Love Calls Out Trinity K Bonet's Bad 'Attitude' On 'All Stars 6'

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6 winner Kylie Sonique Love appeared on a recent episode of Bring Back My Girls – a reunion series for the Drag Race contestants hosted by the legendary Ts Madison.

Love had fellow All Stars 6 castmates Ra’Jah O’Hara, Jiggly Caliente, Jan, Pandora Boxx, and Scarlet Envy alongside to discuss all of our burning questions from the season. One such question, as asked by Madison, is, “Was eliminating Trinity before the finale strategic?” For those who don’t know, a twist at the end of the season saw the return of eliminated queen Eureka. At the end of the challenge, Trinity K Bonet landed in the bottom, and the group ultimately voted her off.

Before that, Bonet had landed herself in the bottom a few times and had a worse attitude than her original run. Because of this, Love admitted it was “easy” to eliminate Bonet, while O’Hara added that the move was “not strategic.”

“It was easy because she had the worst track record out of all of us,” said O’Hara.

“She sure did,” said Love. “And she had a pretty shitty attitude, too.”

This garnered a reaction from both castmates and viewers in the audience, causing Love to double down and say, “That’s my sister, but she had a shitty attitude, point blank period. I’m just gonna keep it real. I love her, I’m sure she’s great today, but on that day, bye.”

See on Instagram Bonet, of course, had some thoughts about her comments. She posted the clip of the interview on her Instagram captioned, “Sisterhood at its finest! Wasn’t even invited to defend myself on this panel… but hey… I’m still a sensitive creature! And that’s okay.” In the comments, she added, “I don’t know any athletes who compete with a smile on their face.”