Scroll To Top
DragQueens

Kylie Sonique Love Calls Out Trinity K Bonet's Bad 'Attitude' On All Stars 6

Kylie Sonique Love Calls Out Trinity K Bonet's Bad 'Attitude' On 'All Stars 6'

Kylie Sonique Love and Trinity K Bonet on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6
Paramount+

The winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6 shared the real reason why she voted to eliminate Trinity K Bonet.

@andrewjstillman

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6 winner Kylie Sonique Love appeared on a recent episode of Bring Back My Girls – a reunion series for the Drag Race contestants hosted by the legendary Ts Madison.

Love had fellow All Stars 6 castmates Ra’Jah O’Hara, Jiggly Caliente, Jan, Pandora Boxx, and Scarlet Envy alongside to discuss all of our burning questions from the season. One such question, as asked by Madison, is, “Was eliminating Trinity before the finale strategic?” For those who don’t know, a twist at the end of the season saw the return of eliminated queen Eureka. At the end of the challenge, Trinity K Bonet landed in the bottom, and the group ultimately voted her off.

Before that, Bonet had landed herself in the bottom a few times and had a worse attitude than her original run. Because of this, Love admitted it was “easy” to eliminate Bonet, while O’Hara added that the move was “not strategic.”

“It was easy because she had the worst track record out of all of us,” said O’Hara.

“She sure did,” said Love. “And she had a pretty shitty attitude, too.”

This garnered a reaction from both castmates and viewers in the audience, causing Love to double down and say, “That’s my sister, but she had a shitty attitude, point blank period. I’m just gonna keep it real. I love her, I’m sure she’s great today, but on that day, bye.”

Bonet, of course, had some thoughts about her comments. She posted the clip of the interview on her Instagram captioned, “Sisterhood at its finest! Wasn’t even invited to defend myself on this panel… but hey… I’m still a sensitive creature! And that’s okay.”

In the comments, she added, “I don’t know any athletes who compete with a smile on their face.”

Love posted a clip of her own on her Instagram, though hers was about a memory she shared with Madison.

We know that sisters fight sometimes, so we hope these two can patch things up soon!

From Your Site Articles
DragQueensTVRuPaulsDragRaceEntertainmentCelebrities
kylie sonique lovera'jah o'haratrinity k bonetts madisonrupauldrag racerupaul's drag raceRuPaul's Drag Race
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut Magazine - Fellow Travelers

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

44 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

Adore Delano, Karan Brar, Wayne Brady, Billie Eilish
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

These 43 Stars Came Out In 2023 (So Far)

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

Drag Race Trades
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

20 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters

Latest Stories

author avatar

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Read Full Bio