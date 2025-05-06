Search form

Nicole Paige Brooks just spilled piping hot tea on who dropped out of 'All Stars 10'

​Nicole Paige Brooks attends the RuPaul's Drag Race Live Untucked season two red carpet premiere in Los Angeles, California.
This OG queen is so unfiltered and we're so grateful.

rickycornish

In the immortal words of Bob the Drag Queen and Monét X Change: "Say their names!"

Nicole Paige Brooks has never been afraid to spill all of the tea, especially when it pertains to her Drag Race sisters.

On a recent TikTok Live during press week for All Stars 10, the outspoken queen revealed which contestant skipped out last minute, which eventually opened the door for Lydia B. Kollins to join the cast last minute.

"They sent us a list of names and there was a girl on there. When we got to the hotel, she was not there. Should I say the name? I don't know, will I get in trouble? Anyway, this drag queen who is also a heterosexual is not going to be here," Brooks says.

Fans were quick to read between the lines and realized Brooks was talking about season 14 contestant Maddy Morphosis.

Seconds later, Brooks confirmed it was indeed Morphosis who backed out of the season and that production started showing the cast clips of Kollins before the competition began.

"It was Maddy, yeah. They showed us videos [of Lydia]. That's how we met Lydia... on the Internet. They were like, 'You gotta pretend that you've already seen season 17.' That was really weird. I guess she made an impression!"

Nicole Paige Brooks from Atlanta, Georgia always knows how to serve up some delicious tea! RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars returns with two brand new episodes on Friday, May 9 at 9 pm PT/12 am ET on Paramount+.

DragTVVideoViralEntertainmentCelebrities
rupaul's drag racecelebritiesdragdrag raceentertainmentlydia b kollinsmaddy morphosisnicole paige brooksdrag queens
author avatar

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

