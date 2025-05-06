Nicole Paige Brooks just spilled piping hot tea on who dropped out of 'All Stars 10'

In the immortal words of Bob the Drag Queen and Monét X Change: "Say their names!"

Nicole Paige Brooks has never been afraid to spill all of the tea, especially when it pertains to her Drag Race sisters.

On a recent TikTok Live during press week for All Stars 10, the outspoken queen revealed which contestant skipped out last minute, which eventually opened the door for Lydia B. Kollins to join the cast last minute.

"They sent us a list of names and there was a girl on there. When we got to the hotel, she was not there. Should I say the name? I don't know, will I get in trouble? Anyway, this drag queen who is also a heterosexual is not going to be here," Brooks says.

Read More: Lawrence Chaney spills the tea on the Grindr hookup that led to her current relationship

Fans were quick to read between the lines and realized Brooks was talking about season 14 contestant Maddy Morphosis.

Seconds later, Brooks confirmed it was indeed Morphosis who backed out of the season and that production started showing the cast clips of Kollins before the competition began.

"It was Maddy, yeah. They showed us videos [of Lydia]. That's how we met Lydia... on the Internet. They were like, 'You gotta pretend that you've already seen season 17.' That was really weird. I guess she made an impression!"

Nicole Paige Brooks from Atlanta, Georgia always knows how to serve up some delicious tea! RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars returns with two brand new episodes on Friday, May 9 at 9 pm PT/12 am ET on Paramount+.