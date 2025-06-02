Onya Nurve is already manifesting another crown on 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Winners'

It do take nerve to compete a second time on RuPaul's Drag Race.

Onya Nurve is the latest queen to join the winner's circle from the hit reality competition show, but she has a feeling her time in the werkroom isn't over.

Before her performance at the OUTLOUD Music Festival at WeHo Pride, Nurve spilled on her early manifestations to slay Drag Race again in the near future.

"I would love to win an All Stars All Winners! I think I'm manifesting that now. I just want to compete against Jinkx, Bob, Sasha Velour, Symone... could y'all imagine that season? It would be insane. Violet Chachki and me in the same building? We're going to fight," Nurve tells PRIDE.

This All Winners cast sounds like a dream come true, but until that season comes to fruition, Nurve is soaking up this moment as fans continue to support her on the road since snatching the crown.

"I've always been the type of person I am. I haven't changed since winning the crown, so it is very nice to see people truly fall in love with me. They're falling in love with me in drag and out of drag. It's nice to know I'm loved thoroughly. I'm blessed, I'm humbled, and I wouldn't change it for the world."

Fans can catch up on RuPaul's Drag Race and watch RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 10 now on Paramount+. To see the full interview with Onya Nurve, check out the video at the top of the page.