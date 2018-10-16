This New Web Series Shows the Dating Struggle for Queer Women Is Real

Lauren Augarten's Same Same shows the complexities that can come from the seemingly shallow world of digital dating.

No one meets IRL anymore. We all know (and need to accept) the reality that true love is out there if you download the right app. But can you find something truly meaningful on your phone while eating Cheetos on your stomach?

A fresh, new web series created by queer filmmaker Lauren Augarten (and her army of LGBTQ writers, producers, directors, and actors) shows the complexities that can come from the seemingly shallow world of digital dating. Complete with human yet provocative visuals and a keen eye on what real queer women look and sound like, the series follows three young queer women who meet on the dating app Same Same—the title of the saga.

Emily, Aviva, and Sam are reckoning out how to live their lives under the changing timetable for adulthood and the ever-evolving world of dating. Aviva, who's in her mid-twenties, just left the closet and doesn't know a single lesbian. Sam’s big mouth is always working against her. And Emily has already slept with half of Brooklyn, rendering her dating pool of choice minuscule.

“As an LGBT woman in TV, it’s still surprising to me how little of the female queer experience appears on screen," explains Augarten. "When it does, it’s often relegated to minor roles, or used as a plot device rather than simply being a part of the human experience."

The series started as the award-winning short film Scissr (we see that Grindr dig!), and after it garnered an audience of over 250,000, viewers wanted more. Following a successful crowdfunding campaign, the team delivered twelve episodes detailing reading between the lines and texts.

"I set about to make Same Same, in all honesty, to have something relatable for myself to watch, and am endlessly proud of the incredible group of people that came together to make this gorgeous and hilarious little slice of the modern queer experience that we have," says Augarten.

Watch the first episode of Same Same in the video below! And catch the full series, here!