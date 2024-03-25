Josh O’Connor (God’s Own Country) is geared up to release the Zendaya-fronted love triangle that makes up Challengers by gay director Luca Guadagnino in April, but rumor has it he’s already in talks for another project the director has in mind.

According to Variety, O'Connor may star in Guadagnino's new drama Separate Rooms, which is adapted from the eponymous Italian novel by Pier Vittorio Tondelli, who died from AIDS-related complications in 1991, two years after the book's release. O'Connor is allegedly in discussion to star as the Italian writer Leo, who is mourning the loss of his boyfriend, Thomas. Although no official announcement has been made yet, sources say that O'Connor has already started studying Italian. The official cast list is likely to be revealed any day now, as Guadagnino recently told the magazine Venerdì that filming will start "soon."